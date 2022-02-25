2022 NFL free agency: Offensive linemen

The NFL is heading toward the start of the 2022 league year and, with it, free agency. While we still have some time before we reach the official start of free agency on Mar. 16, we do have an idea of who could be hitting the open market. Taking a look at the players with expiring contract can give us an idea of who the Miami Dolphins - who are scheduled to have the most salary cap space in the league this offseason - could target.

We start our look at the upcoming free agents from other teams with what is likely Miami’s biggest need this offseason - the offensive line. Below you will find the players who are slated to become free agents, unless they sign a new contract or are hit with the franchise tag before getting to the new league year. These players are all expected to be unrestricted free agents or are players who have been cut by their former team or were on the practice squad and therefore are already free agents. Restricted and exclusive rights free agents were not included in this list, simply because we have to wait to see who is tendered and who is not.

The list includes the player, his current team, and his age.

Tackles

Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints (31)

Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks (37)

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs (26)

Trent Brown, New England Patriots (29)

Geron Christian, Houston Texans (26)

Tyrell Crosby, Detroit Lions (27)

Julien Davenport, Indianapolis Colts (27)

Eric Fisher, Indianapolis Colts (31)

Cameron Fleming, Denver Broncos (33)

Matt Gono, Atlanta Falcons (26)

Bobby Hart, Buffalo Bills (28)

Rashod Hill, Minnesota Vikings (30)

Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns (31)

Germain Ifedi, Chicago Bears (28)

Jamarco Jones, Seattle Seahawks (26)

Dennis Kelly, Green Bay Packers (32)

Cornelius Lucas, Washington Commanders (31)

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos (33)

Jordan Mills, New Orleans Saints (32)

Morgan Moses, New York Jets (31)

Joseph Noteboom, Los Angeles Rams (27)

Ty Nsekhe, Dallas Cowboys (37)

Chukwuma Okorafor, Pittsburgh Steelers (25)

Brandon Parker, Las Vegas Raiders (27)

Jason Peters, Chicago Bears (40)

Riley Reiff, Cincinnati Bengals (34)

Mike Remmers, Kansas City Chiefs (33)

Will Richardson, Jacksonville Jaguars (26)

Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (27)

Trenton Scott, Carolina Panthers (28)

Greg Senat, New York Jets (28)

David Sharpe, Baltimore Ravens (27)

Brandon Shell, Seattle Seahawks (30)

Nate Solders, New York Giants (34)

Jason Spriggs, Atlanta Falcons (28)

David Steinmetz, Washington Commanders (27)

Sam Tevi, Indianapolis Colts (28)

Josh Wells, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31)

Elijah Wilkinson, Chicago Bears (27)

Guards

Oday Aboushi, Los Angeles Chargers (31)

Caleb Benenoch, New Orleans Saints (28)

Ike Boettger, Buffalo Bills (28)

A.J. Cann, Jacksonville Jaguars (31)

Alex Cappa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27)

James Carpenter, New Orleans Saints (33)

Tom Compton, San Francisco 49ers (33)

Austin Corbett, Los Angeles Rams (27)

James Daniels, Cahicago Bears (25)

Jamil Douglas, Washington Commanders (30)

Dakota Dozier, Minnesota Vikings (31)

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, New York Jets (31)

Jermaine Eluemunor, Las Vegas Raiders (28)

Dan Feeney, New York Jets (28)

Max Garcia, Arizona Cardinals (31)

Mark Glowinski, Indianapolis Colts (30)

Will Hernandez, New York Giants (27)

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders (39)

Senio Kelemete, Los Angeles Chargers (32)

Kyle Long, Kansas City Chiefs (34)

Conor McDermott, New York Jets (30)

John Miller, Carolina Panthers (29)

Andrew Norwell, Jacksonville Jaguars (31)

Lucas Patrick, Green Bay Packers (29)

Ethan Pocic, Seattle Seahawks (27)

Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts (28)

Scott Quessenberry, Los Angeles Chargers (27)

Alex Redmond, New England Patriots (27)

Chris Reed, Indianapolis Colts (30)

Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers (32)

Jordan Simmons, Las Vegas Raiders (28)

Matt Skura, New York Giants (29)

Quinton Spain, Cincinnati Bengals (31)

Aaron Stinnie, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28)

Xavier Su’a-Filo, Cincinnati Bengals (31)

Lane Taylor, Houston Texans (33)

Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers (30)

Cole Toner, Houston Texans (28)

Najee Toran, Washington Commanders (27)

Trai Turner, Pittsburgh Steelers (29)

Connor Williams, Dallas Cowboys (25)

Andrew Wylie, Kansas City Chiefs (28)

Centers

Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams (27)

Josh Andrews, Atlanta Falcons (31)

Austin Blythe, Kansas City Chiefs (30)

Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens (28)

Jake Brendel, San Francisco 49ers (30)

Justin Britt, Houston Texans (31)

Mason Cole, Minnesota Vikings (26)

B.J. Finney, Pittsburgh Steelers (31)

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31)

Ben Jones, Tennesse Titans (33)

Brett Jones, Denver Broncos (31)

Ted Karras, New England Patriots (29)

Tyler Larsen, Washington Commanders (31)

Nick Martin, Las Vegas Raiders (29)

Matt Paradis, Carolina Panthers (33)

Billy Price, New York Giants (28)

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars (31)

Donell Stanley Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27)