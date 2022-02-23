Dolphins’ WRs coach Wes Welker ready to take Jaylen Waddle’s game to the next level

Wes Welker returning to South Florida to coach the Miami Dolphins’ wide receivers in 2022 is a feel-good story. But what had me (and most fans) most excited was the potential for some of Miami’s young playmakers to learn from one of the most productive wide receivers of his time.

Missed the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!?!?

Welker had a historic 12-year career finishing with 903 catches, 9,924 yards, and 50 touchdowns.

He was a 2x first-team all-pro and made the Pro Bowl five times.

Welker led the league in receptions in 2007, 2009, and 2011. He’s also a Super Bowl Champion . But now, Welker is ready for the next chapter in his career, coaching the Dolphins’ ‘talented’ young receiving corps.

And the player that fans should be most excited to watch flourish under Welker’s tutelage is none other than Jaylen Waddle—the NFL’s all-time rookie leader in receptions—and Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to target.

Here’s what Welker said, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

(Article will be updated when the transcript drops)

Wes Welker on Jaylen Waddle: That kid is top notch. Ton of talent. Speed. Passion for the game. That’s what you want to work with. I’m excited to work with him and hopefully take him to the next level. pic.twitter.com/AxHMAGcfPq — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 23, 2022

To think that Wes Welker (and Mike McDaniel) could potentially take Waddle’s game to the next level should have fans everywhere running naked in the streets. Or, at the very least, excited for what the future entails.

After all, we haven’t had an explosive offensive weapon like Waddle—in, well—forever. And to see what he was able to accomplish last season with three offensive coordinators and all the disarray surrounding the team—it’s going to be fun to see what Mike McDaniel and this coaching staff can do with one of the league’s most explosive playmakers.

Waddle’s 2022 season might be even better than his last and watching him go Super Saiyan alongside new wide receivers coach Wes Welker…

I NEEEEDDDD ITTTT!!!

What are your thoughts on Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff? Do you think Wes Welker can take Miami’s young wide receivers to the next level? Will Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain turn the Dolphins’ secondary into the #elite unit that we saw before? Let us know in the comments section below!

(P.S. These next few months will suck waiting for football to come back.)