Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Report: How the Patriots plan to use Joe Judge and Matt Patricia - Pats Pulpit

New England apparently has a plan in mind for the two former head coaches.





Lessons From a Decade of Jets Free Agency - Gang Green Nation

Free agency has not been kind to the Jets in recent years. The team’s struggles in free agency are probably not as big of a factor in the team’s failures as the Draft, but failed signings have...





Free-agent outside WRs for the Buffalo Bills to consider signing - Buffalo Rumblings

Should any of these players compete with Gabriel Davis?

AFC NORTH:

The Ravens should make re-signing Justin Houston a top priority - Baltimore Beatdown

Justin Houston signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last August with the hopes of joining a contender to make a Super Bowl run. He could have signed elsewhere for more money but viewed Baltimore...





Should the Pittsburgh Steelers draft a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Is the Steelers’ next franchise quarterback in the 2022 draft class?





It sucks to lose, but the Bengals still got there - Cincy Jungle

Many players and a few teams never even smelled the Super Bowl.





4 defensive linemen the Browns should consider in free agency - Dawgs By Nature

It may be possible that Cleveland needs help along the defensive line

AFC SOUTH:

Hearing On Deshaun Watson Civil Cases Scheduled For Today - Battle Red Blog

The Texans’ QB will learn whether his deposition will proceed this week.





REPORT: Titans exploring new stadium - Music City Miracles

Whoa. This qualifies as a huge scoop and potential news development. Axios Nashville’s Nate Rau is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are exploring the idea of building a new state-of-the-arc...





5 Questions with Bleeding Green Nation: Getting to know Doug Pederson - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially hired Doug Pederson as head coach on Feb. 3. Since then, Pederson has built his coaching staff and has been trying to get a sense of the "lay of the land" with...





Colts’ Underperforming Positions: Edge Rusher - Stampede Blue

As we all know by now, the Colts’ season was a massive disappointment. After looking like a red-hot team no opponent would want to face in the playoffs, Indy collapsed and lost their last two...

AFC WEST:

32 Questions ahead of the Denver Broncos’ 2022 offseason - Mile High Report

Will the new era bring more wins than the last three?





Chargers News: ESPN tabs Dolphins TE as best free agent fit for Bolts - Bolts From The Blue

Could the Bolts replace Cook with someone almost 10 years his younger?





Raiders defense: Patrick Graham’s versatility will be a factor - Silver And Black Pride

There are quality pieces in place for new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham





Kansas City Chiefs: 5 bold offseason predictions from Rocky’s World - Arrowhead Pride

It’s the offseason — which means it’s time for speculation!

NFC EAST:

NY Giants ‘things I think:’ Bryan Cox, coordinators, Saquon Barkley, more - Big Blue View

It’s time for a Sunday brain dump





NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles take a first-round quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation

Projecting all seven rounds.





The Cowboys failed again and may feel it’s time for big personnel moves - Blogging The Boys

Now that Dak Prescott is taking up so much of the pie, the Cowboys front office could have some dessert plans of their own.





Mayhew-Rivera style veteran free agents: four possibilities for the Commanders’ first-ever free agent class in 2022 - Hogs Haven

no home runs here; just trying to get on base.

NFC NORTH:

Let’s find the Packers a rookie kicker - Acme Packing Company

There are three good candidates this year





2022 NFL Combine preview: 9 quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should be watching - Pride Of Detroit

Who and what to watch for at the 2022 NFL Combine.





Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: NFL caliber cornerbacks desperately needed - Windy City Gridiron

In this 12-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.





Report: Vikings expected to hire Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator - Daily Norseman

It looks as though a decision has been made

NFC SOUTH:

Stop saying the Saints need to trade Michael Thomas - Canal Street Chronicles

Just because you want the Saints to trade him to your favorite team doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.





Affordable 2022 offensive free agents the Falcons could consider - The Falcoholic

Even if the money isn’t ample, the options are promising.





Scott Fitterer’s Year 1 review: Salary cap management - Cat Scratch Reader

There were some hits and some misses in Fitterer’s approach in 2021 to freeing up cap space and using it to re-sign current players.





Did Bucs’ Bruce Arians Push Tom Brady Into Retirement? - Bucs Nation

One media member says it’s possible, while the coach himself says it’s ‘bull——’

NFC WEST:

NFL trade rumors: 49ers hope to trade Jimmy Garoppolo into a winning situation - Niners Nation

The team also comfortable with Lance and likes what they saw from him this past season





Contemplating Kyler: 4 Takeaways from this week’s news - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals & their QB had a bad look from a pre-Super Bowl report from Chris Mortenson...what three takeaways are there?





Seahawks 2022 NFL Draft Primer: Quarterbacks - Field Gulls

Let’s get this out of the way right away: Unlike last year, I don’t think there’s any chance the Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson. Will they "listen to offers"? Sure; it would be front...





Coaching News Roundup: Updates on Sean McVay’s staff - Turf Show Times

Wes Phillips is following Kevin O’Connell to the Minnesota Vikings. What changes are the Rams planning?