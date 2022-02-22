Dolphins sign former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler

The Dolphins signed quarterback Chris Streveler to their roster on Tuesday, as per the team’s official Twitter page.

After leaving the CFL in 2020, Streveler has spent the last 2 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, but ended up on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad by the end of the 2021 NFL season. Streveler has appeared in seven NFL games over two seasons (2020-21) in his career, completing 17-of-25 passes (68.0%) for 141 yards and one TD.

A dual-threat QB, Streveler is set to be the third quarterback on the Dolphins current roster, along with starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Jacoby Brissett. However, the latter is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 16, opening the door for Streveler to fight for the #2 spot at QB.

As previously mentioned, Streveler excels as a runner, and has brought about Taysom Hill comparisons in the past. Here’s a taste of what the former CFL man can bring to Miami’s quarterback room:

It’s still a long shot for Streveler to make Miami’s roster, but hey, crazier things have happened before.

Can Streveler be a potential replacement for Jacoby Brissett in Miami? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!