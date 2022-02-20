PHINSIDER RADIO | Breaking down Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff + the latest on the Miami Dolphins

It’s the first Sunday without football, so what better way to spend your boring afternoon than with the soothing sounds of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Official Miami Dolphins’ podcast, Jake and Josh discuss Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff, the River Cracraft signing, Gerald Alexander’s departure, why the Darrell Bevell hire is fantastic for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and so much more!

(Note: This podcast was recorded before the coaching staff was officially finalized—aka Sam Madison—and FB John Lovett was signed.)

How awesome is it that McDaniel hired the most dynamic cornerback tandem in franchise history to coach up Miami’s secondary? Can they get the most out of Noah Igbinoghene?

How impactful will Wes Welker be to guys like DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Lynn Bowden, and the rest of Miami’s receivers?

With so much emphasis on the offensive line and run game with some of these coaching hires, what are your realistic expectations for the Dolphins’ offense in 2022?

