Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

How will the Patriots replace offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels? - Pats Pulpit

McDaniels will leave New England to become the Raiders’ head coach.





A Look at Potential Jets Offseason Salary Cap Cuts - Gang Green Nation

At the beginning of the offseason, every team is looking at its financial situation. Across the league teams will cut players for salary cap purposes in the weeks leading up to the new league year.

...





Bills say they want to promote from within for coaching vacancies - Buffalo Rumblings

We’ll see what happens

AFC NORTH:

John Harbaugh Plans to Have Greg Roman Return as Offensive Coordinator in 2022 - Baltimore Beatdown

Harbaugh won’t be making a change at offensive coordinator





It’s Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers journey I’ll remember the most - Behind the Steel Curtain

A great story isn’t about the beginning or the end, it’s about the journey in between. Ben Roethlisberger’s 18-year journey with the Steelers was one I’ll certainly never forget.





C.J. Uzomah Injury News: Bengals TE could play in Super Bowl after leaving Chiefs game - Cincy Jungle

There was significant fear as Uzomah was in tears leaving on a medical cart, but it looks like he avoided a major injury.





OBJ had told Von Miller not to come to Cleveland this past offseason - Dawgs By Nature

It’d be hard to imagine he put the good word out for other players either.

AFC SOUTH:

2022 Houston Texans Offseason: Ranking Needs By Position - Battle Red Blog

Hint: there’s a lot.





Did Titans head coach Mike Vrabel already sign a contract extension? - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke with the media following Saturday’s gut wrenching divisional game last-second loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. The one-seed Titans...





Jaguars coaching search: Trent Baalke is a problem - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still sitting in limbo as far as hiring a new head coach, now 46 days since the firing of Urban Meyer back on December 16. The head coaching search has been nothing...





Report: Colts to Interview Gus Bradley, Joe Whitt Jr., and Kris Richard for Defensive Coordinator Opening - Stampede Blue

According to the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts plan on interviewing three more external defensive coordinator candidates for their current vacancy early this week

AFC WEST:

Hacking the Denver Broncos: Outside Zone Film Study - Mile High Report

A look at the Denver Broncos’ bread and butter run concept and what that means with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.





Chargers Mock Draft: Bolts draft Mike Williams’ replacement in new 2022 mock - Bolts From The Blue

With Mike Williams currently without a contract past the 2021 season, it’s only right to consider the Chargers may be without his services during this upcoming season. If that ends up being the...





Raiders’ Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler hires spark major questions for Las Vegas - Silver And Black Pride

What’s the first order of business for new Raiders’ leadership?





Chiefs-Bengals AFC Title: like Mahomes, Reid must take what the defense allows - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s star quarterback learned a hard lesson in 2021. Now his head coach needs to learn it, too.

NFC EAST:

Brian Daboll talks Daniel Jones, building Giants culture in introductory conference - Big Blue View

Daboll wins the press conference, but the important work has yet to come





Jalen Hurts cannot be the Eagles’ Plan A at quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles roster outlook: position-by-position.





Dallas Cowboys need to learn from how the Rams got to the Super Bowl - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys could learn some lessons in roster-building from the Rams.





Update: Joe Theismann says he doesn’t know new name; if it’s Commanders people will get excited about it if they win - Hogs Haven

Is it Wednesday yet?

NFC NORTH:

Packers officially announce Adam Stenavich’s promotion to offensive coordinator - Acme Packing Company

After Nathaniel Hackett departed for Denver, his replacement is now official.





Stop trying to minimize Matthew Stafford’s success - Pride Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford is an essential piece to the Rams’ Super Bowl run, and it’s okay to admit it.





The Chicago Bears’ Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus walked familiar ground to look toward the future - Windy City Gridiron

It felt like the first day of school at Halas Hall. Perhaps, finally, the Bears will be one of the cool kids.





All Signs Pointing to Jim Harbaugh as Vikings Next Head Coach - Daily Norseman

Latest developments, timing would seem to favor Harbaugh

NFC SOUTH:

Should the Saints bring back Jameis Winston without Sean Payton in NOLA? - Canal Street Chronicles

The talented seven-year veteran QB showed a lot of improvements in 2021, but it’s a fair question to ask.





The Falcons have some big decisions looming with Matt Ryan and Grady Jarrett’s contracts - The Falcoholic

To free up major cap space, Atlanta will have to touch the contracts of two of their biggest stars.





Hiring Ben McAdoo is a small step forward, if not the leap we hoped for - Cat Scratch Reader

The fanbase is divided whether hiring Ben McAdoo to be the Panthers next offensive coordinator is a good thing, I’d call it a sensible thing.





Bucs quarterback Tom Brady officially announces retirement - Bucs Nation

Thanks the Buccaneers fans and organization.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan’s lack of trust in Jimmy Garoppolo cost the team a trip to the Super Bowl - Niners Nation

The two plays leading up to the decision to punt on 4th down were just as important, and the 49ers made mistakes on both plays.





Arizona Cardinals lack of investment in premium positions coming back to bite them - Revenge of the Birds

For many we know the Arizona Cardinals have not drafted well during the Steve Keim era.

One of the main reasons they have not drafted well is because they have repeated picks at premium positions...





Seahawks impending free agents Quandre Diggs and D.J. Reed have 6 weeks until legal tampering commences - Field Gulls

The conference championship games are complete, and the participants for Super Bowl LVI are now set. It’s the Cincinnati Bengals representing the AFC and the Los Angeles Rams playing at home for...





Rams TE Tyler Higbee has sprained MCL, day to day for Super Bowl LVI - Turf Show Times

Will Kendall Blanton and Higbee both play against the Bengals in two weeks?