Schefter: Steelers add Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebacker coach

Brian Flores, after three seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has found his next stop.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday afternoon that Flores will be joining the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

The 40-year-old coach was hired by the Dolphins on Feb. 4, 2019, one day after the Patriots captured their sixth Super Bowl. Flores went 24-25 in his three seasons as coach in Miami.

Stephen Ross decided to part ways with Flores in early January.

“Well, I’ve been looking at this over three years now and watching the organization grow. I think an organization can only function if it is collaborative and it works well together,” Ross said. “I don’t think that we were really working well as an organization that it would take to really win consistently at the NFL level.”

It was announced in early February that Brian Flores was filing a class-action lawsuit against the Miami Dolphins, along with three other teams, and the NFL. NBC’s ProFootballTalk reported on Feb. 13 that Flores was adding a claim against the Houston Texans to his lawsuit.

Flores joins a Steelers team that is coming off a 9-7-1 record in 2021.