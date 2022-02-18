Dolphins sign fullback John Lovett

One day after the Miami Dolphins brought in former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Austin Cracraft to play wide receivers and special teams, Mike McDaniel has made yet another offensive signing.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have signed former Green Bay Packers fullback John Lovett to a one-year deal.

During his time at Princeton, Lovett played quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. The 25-year-old New York native threw for 1,833 yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions his senior season. He carried the ball 141 times for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Lovett was a versatile offensive weapon that was hard to stop in college. However, in the NFL, fullbacks are scarce and not a necessity. As a result, he would go undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, later signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After being released by Kansas City, he would end up on the Packers’ practice squad before being activated for Green Bay’s first two games of the 2020 season. The team would eventually waive Lovett for failing to pass a physical in March 2021.

When Mike McDaniel was hired, it was clear that the Dolphins would have a lot of work to do on offense, and one signing that felt inevitable was bringing in a fullback. Lovett may not be the last fullback acquired this offseason, but he’s certainly going to work his a$$ off to prove to this coaching staff he belongs.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins signing fullback John Lovett? Do you think Miami will do the unthinkable and select a fullback in April’s draft? Who is your favorite fullback in Dolphins’ history? Let us know in the comments section below!