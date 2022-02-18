Miami Dolphins legendary DB duo Sam Madison and Pat Surtain reunite on Fins coaching staff

First reported by Andy Slater on Twitter, and then confirmed by various other media outlets, the Miami Dolphins are hiring former Dolphins defensive back, Pat Surtain, as a defensive assistant to work with the defensive backs group.

Surtain will reunite with his former defensive backfield mate, Sam Madison, who was hired as Miami’s cornerback coach and pass game specialist earlier in the week.

Pat Surtain played eleven years in the NFL, seven with the Miami Dolphins and four with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times (‘02, ‘03, ‘04). He finished his Dolphins’ career with 29 interceptions in 108 games played with the franchise. He added eight more interceptions in a Chiefs uniform.

Combined with Wes Welker (5) and Sam Madison (4), the trio of new Dolphins’ coaches amassed 12 total Pro Bowl appearances during their playing days. They, along with new head coach, Mike McDaniel, and various other additions to the Dolphins’ coaching staff, will look to add more Pro Bowl nods for current members of the Miami Dolphins football team in the years to come.