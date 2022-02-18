Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel hires former all-pro CB Patrick Surtain to coach defensive backs

As if hiring Wes Welker and Sam Madison wasn’t enough to get Dolphins fans excited, Miami’s new head coach went one step further and did the unthinkable.

He reunited one of the best cornerback tandems in NFL Dolphins’ history to take Miami’s secondary to new heights.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel is adding another former player to his coaching staff, reuniting Patrick Surtain with Sam Madison in Miami.

(NOTE: This was first reported by @finszoneIG on Twitter late last night but was later deleted. FWIW)

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Dolphins are hiring Pat Surtain as a defensive assistant to work with DBs, according to a source. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 18, 2022

The Dolphins drafted Surtain in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft (44 overall). During his seven seasons with Miami, Surtain was named first (2002) and second-team (2003) all-pro and appeared in three consecutive pro bowls. (2002-2004)

He finished his career with 547 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 37 interceptions, 105 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

Surtain will be the Miami Dolphins’ assistant defensive backs coach.

What are your thoughts on Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff? Are you excited that he reunited Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain in Miami? Do you have any concerns with his newly-revamped coaching staff? Will Noah Igbinoghene take the next step under these former all-pro cornerbacks? Are you still upset about Gerald Alexander’s departure? Let us know in the comments section below!