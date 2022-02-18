Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Claims Relationship with Tua Tagovailoa “wasn’t strained”

Speaking with former NFL wide-receivers, Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson, as well as the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly in a teaser video for the I Am Athlete podcast and YouTube show, former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, had some interesting things to say about the quarterback he coached for two seasons in South Florida, Tua Tagovailoa.

His quotes seem to contradict a lot of the reports that have come out in the media since Flores’ departure from Miami after the end of the 2021 season.

“This is an interesting topic, because [our relationship] wasn’t strained. We had a good relationship. It was a player-coach relationship and I think in a relationship like that, the coach challenges the player, and oftentimes, the player challenges the coach. I think there was a great deal of respect between the two of us. You hear this crazy kind of narrative that’s out there, but this is a young man who works, who developed and got better over two years and I think he’s got a bright future and I wish him all the best. The world can think what it wants to think. Ask Tua. I’m here to say what I’ve got to say and I think he’d say the same thing.”

On February 1st, 2022, Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and multiple NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins, alleging racist hiring practices, as well as allegations of bribery regarding Stephen Ross’ alleged offer of one hundred thousand dollars per loss during Brian Flores’ first season as Dolphins head coach. The NFL, Ross, and all accused parties have publicly denied any wrongdoing.

You can watch the teaser video here:

The full I Am Athlete interview with Brian Flores drops Monday on all podcast streaming platforms as well as the I Am Athlete YouTube channel.