Mike McDaniel adds legendary Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison to coaching staff

Just when we all thought Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff could not get any better, the 38-year-old first-time head coach did something not many Dolphins’ fans expected; He hired former Miami Dolphins all-pro cornerback Sam Madison to coach defensive backs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Madison will be Miami’s cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist.

Miami is hiring former Dolphins’ legend Sam Madison as its cornerbacks/pass game specialist, per source. Madison -- a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins from 1997-‘05 -- spent the past three seasons coaching the Chiefs secondary/cornerbacks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2022

As a player, Madison played nine seasons with the Dolphins and was one-half of the most dynamic cornerback tandems in franchise history. During his time with Miami, Madison made four pro bowls and was named first-team all-pro twice. He finished his NFL career with 471 tackles, two sacks, ten forced fumbles, 38 interceptions, and three touchdowns.

Madison was fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII and as a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

As a coach, Madison spent his entire career in Kansas City—where he coached the Chiefs’ secondary and cornerbacks from 2019-to 2021.

Madison takes over for cornerbacks coach Charles Burks—who recently accepted a similar role with the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, he will now have the opportunity to work alongside Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, and the rest of Miami’s talented secondary. Heck, maybe he can even turn Noah Igbinoghene’s career around, but I won’t hold my breath.

This signing comes only a few days after McDaniel was spotted walking the halls of Miami’s training complex, gushing over all of the legendary players that came before. One of those players is now on McDaniels’ coaching staff.

Now, Madison hopes to do the one thing he could not accomplish as a Dolphins player—win a ring.

