Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Matthew Judon reveals what surprised him the most about the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

Judon arrived in New England last March.





Building A Jets Core: Corey Davis - Gang Green Nation

We have the 12th core member of the New York Jets, as voted by all of you. And the winner is: Corey Davis, Wide Receiver! Davis was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 5th pick in...





State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Edge rushers - Buffalo Rumblings

Changes are coming

AFC NORTH:

Calais Campbell announces that he is NOT retiring this offseason - Baltimore Beatdown

The six-time Pro Bowler isn’t walking away from the game just yet.





Could the Pittsburgh Steelers WRs improve with Mason Rudolph at QB? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Looking at what the Steelers receivers have done when Mason Rudolph plays.





5 things we learned from the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals season - Cincy Jungle

2021 was the best season in many Bengals fans’ lifetimes.





Making a case to keep DC Joe Woods. Or, maybe not? - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns’ defense was earmarked as a weakness in 2021

AFC SOUTH:

What Have We Learned: The 2022 Houston Texans Coaching Saga - Battle Red Blog

Even in the biggest of train wrecks, there is much to learn from the debris.





Titans DT Jeffery Simmons trolls Bengals OG Quinton Spain following Super Bowl defeat - Music City Miracles

Oh Boy. The Los Angeles Rams reigned victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals by a final score of 23-20 in Sunday’s thrilling Super Bowl LVI. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald made the game-winning...





Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly name Press Taylor new offensive coordinator - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will soon be officially naming Press Taylor as his offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.





Report: Colts QB Carson Wentz Will ”Probably” Be Traded or Released Before March 19 - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will "probably" be traded or released before March 19, according to Chris Mortensen.

AFC WEST:

Tier Ranking the Broncos alternatives to Aaron Rodgers - Mile High Report

What should Paton do if he can’t trade for the future Hall of Famer?





Chargers News: Dolphins hiring Frank Smith to be their offensive coordinator - Bolts From The Blue

Smith leaves Los Angeles after one season.





Raiders news: Derek Carr contract extension talks may happen soon - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders could lock in their quarterback soon





Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy remaining in Kansas City for 2022 is ‘uncertain’ - Arrowhead Pride

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had some new details on the matter Super Bowl morning.

NFC EAST:

Giants 2022 free agency: TE Evan Engram likely headed elsewhere - Big Blue View

After five years in New York, former first-round pick could be moving on





What the Eagles should do at offensive tackle: Time to trade Andre Dillard - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles roster outlook: position-by-position.





3 things the Dallas Cowboys should learn from the Los Angeles Rams - Blogging The Boys

Los Angeles is celebrating the Lombardi Trophy. Maybe Dallas should pay better attention to how that all happened.





Mike Florio confirms Junkies report that Beth Wilkinson suggested Dan Snyder sell the team; Owners could be ready to push him out - Hogs Haven

Is this real life?

NFC NORTH:

Friday Musings: Packers begin their quest to ‘play even’ on special teams - Acme Packing Company

The addition of Rich Bisaccia is the first step for Green Bay in righting a special teams ship that has been sinking for years.





Why the Detroit Lions should draft a quarterback at No. 2 - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions are in a unique situation this offseason—and that could afford them the opportunity to be bold with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.





2022 offseason outlook: Ranking each position for Bears by need - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears will have plenty of tough moves to make this offseason, so let’s see which positions will likely be prioritized this year.





Vikings Offseason Plan 4.0 - Daily Norseman

Version 4 is here and each one will be different in some ways.

NFC SOUTH:

How Michael Thomas can improve Saints offense in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles

Oh wait, we have a star WR?!





Falcons coaching review: Head coach Arthur Smith - The Falcoholic

How did the young, first-time head coach do in his first year?





Panthers Legend Sam Mills selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Cat Scratch Reader

The first soul of this franchise has been enshrined in Canton in his last year of eligibility.





Buccaneers exploring trades for Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson - Bucs Nation

There are apparently some VIPs behind door No. 2.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: The top 5 positions of need this offseason for the Niners - Niners Nation

We know the top positions, but do you agree with the order?





Cardinals’ 2022 free agents: To re-sign or not to re-sign - Revenge of the Birds

Some big name Cardinals are scheduled to be free agents in 2022 which includes Chandler Jones, Zach Ertz, and James Conner





Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning team shows how far Seattle is from contending in 2022 - Field Gulls

An awful lot of people in media do little but repeat one of the two or three opinions anyone is legally allowed to have about any given subject. There are not two sides, or two perspectives, or two...





Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl champion: Put respect on his name - Turf Show Times

Veteran quarterback threw three touchdowns in LA’s comeback win on Sunday