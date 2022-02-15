Mike Gesicki gives Dolphins advice on what to do with soon-to-be free agent Durham Smythe

By now, I’m sure we’re all well aware that Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is set to be a free agent in the offseason.

However, few realize that his fellow tight end, Durham Smythe, will hit the open market in March this year.

Gesicki has voiced his opinion on wanting to stay in Miami and recent tweets suggest he wants the same for Smythe.

Pay Him… — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) February 15, 2022

Oh, Mike, you do realize we gotta pay you first, right? Sorry, I love you Durham, but Magic Mike comes first.

Luckily for the pair, new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is likely to rely on his TE group a lot next year, both in the passing game as well as the run game.

Of course, McDaniel was a big part of Pro Bowl TE George Kittle’s success in San Francisco and one can only hope he’ll bring the same success to Gesicki and Smythe, if they stay in Miami. Both of Miami’s TEs put up career highs in receptions and yards last year and losing one of them — or both — would be far from ideal.

I will admit, after all the drama, scandals and bad publicity we’ve seen this offseason in Miami, it’s just nice to see teammates sticking up for each other. Go on Durham, secure that bag! Oh, and that goes for you too Mike!

Leave your thoughts below, should the Dolphins splash the cash on both Smythe and Gesicki?