Dolphins hiring Frank Smith of offensive coordinator position

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith to be their new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith most recently served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He now moves to Miami to join new head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff.

Smith began his coaching career at University of Miami (Ohio) as a graduate assistant in 2004. After two seasons there, he moved to Butler as their offensive line coach adding offensive coordinator responsibilities in 2007. In 2010, he moved to the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints. He was hired in 2015 as the Chicago Bears’ tight ends coach, then joined the Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders in 2018 in the same position. He was hired by the Chargers for the 2021 season.

Smith has had success in building offensive lines as well as focusing on the run game, both areas that need addressing in Miami. McDaniel also comes to the Dolphins having worked as a run game coordinator, signaling a likely focus on that aspect of Miami’s offense as they prepare for the 2022 season.