RAPSHEET | Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could lose team if tanking allegations are true

It may have been 1:30 AM on the east coast, but that didn’t stop NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport from dropping a bombshell regarding the NFL’s investigation into Miami Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross and his most recent tanking allegations.

If tanking allegations are proven true, #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross would face severe discipline, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, sources say.



Ross was accused of bribing former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores prior to the start of the 2019 season.

Flores says Ross offered to pay him an additional $100,000 for every game the team lost. (Flores says he did NOT take the money)

According to an unnamed source in Rapoport’s article: “the probe has only just begun, and investigators plan to speak with all relevant parties — including Flores — as soon as possible. It’s clear the league takes the possibility of tanking extremely seriously — seeing it as a threat to the integrity of the game — with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying last Wednesday during his pre-Super Bowl LVI news conference that “if there were violations, they won’t be tolerated.”

The most noteworthy part of Rapoport’s late-night Super Bowl news dump was that if found guilty, Ross could be voted out by the other 31 NFL owners.

Case in point: If the league investigation finds Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 NFL season, as Flores alleges, the discipline could be severe, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, per sources. Goodell addressed the concept of an owner being voted out last Wednesday, noting that “I do believe that clubs do have the authority to remove an owner from the league.“A league source confirmed that owners could, in fact, vote a fellow owner out under the most dire circumstances based on league rules, which would require a three-fourths vote.”

Maybe, I’m ignorant. But I’d much rather see Stephen Ross be forced to sell the Dolphins than the team be punished and stripped of multiple draft picks.

