Super Bowl LVI: Live Thread & Game Information

This year AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams will face off this evening in the 56th version of the NFL’s Super Bowl to determine which of the two teams will be afforded the honor of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and being declared NFL champions for the 2021-2022 season. This year's Super Bowl will also mark only the second time in the history of the NFL’s Super Bowl that one of the two participants will play in their home stadium. The first time was last year's Super Bowl in Tampa Florida, won by the “home team” the Tampa Bay Buccaneer. As the team playing in their home stadium will the Rams be able to make it two for two or will the Bengals leave LA with yet another upset win, cementing in NFL lore the amazing story that the team has been in what is only starting quarterback Joe Burrows second season at the NFL level?
The Rams enter the game as the favorite by more than a field goal. This should not necessarily worry the Cincinnati fan base as they entered the Divisional round of the playoffs as a four-point underdog to the Tennessee Titans before pulling out the upset win 19 to 16 in Tennessee. Next, the Bengals would have to travel to Kansas City to take on the AFC reigning champion Kansas City Cheifs who was an even more daunting full touchdown favorite at home. Cinci once again pulled off the upset win, defeating the Chiefs 27 to 24 to earn their place in today's NFL championship game. As a side note, both teams arrive at the Super Bowl having been their conference’s fourth-seeded team proving that home-field advantage is not everything in today’s new NFL.
So who do you have winning this year's game and why? Furthermore, who are you rooting for or perhaps more specifically against, and why?
Super Bowl LVI
Los Angeles Rams 12-5 1st NFC West Vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7 1st AFC North
- When: Sunday, February 13th, 2022
- Time: Coverage Begins @ 6:00 PM EST; Game Kickoff 6:30 PM EST
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
- TV Broadcast Team: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen, Terry McAulay
- Live Streaming Video: Peacock; FuboTV; Yahoo Mobile Sports App; NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)
- Radio: WestwoodOne; NFL Game Pass
- Sattelite Radio: Sirius channels: 88 (National); 82 (Rams); 85 (Bengals); XM channels: 88 (National); 226 (Rams); 225 (Bengals)
- Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gee Steratore, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic
- Odds: Los Angeles Rams -4
- Over/Under: 48.5
- Game Time Weather: Sunny, 80°F degrees (SoFi Stadium is covered w/ a canopy w/ open-air sides to the stadium)
- Injury Report Out: TE Tyler Higbee - knee (Rams); OL Joseph Noteboom - chest (Rams)
- Injury Report Questionable: TE C.J. Uzomah - knee (Bengals)
- Super Bowl LVI Officials: Referee Ron Torbert (1st SB); Umpire Bryan Neale (1st SB); Down Judge Derick Bowers (2nd SB)’ Line Judge Carl Johnson (3rd SB); Field Judge Rick Patterson (3rd SB); Side Judge Keith Washington (1st SB); Back Judge: Scott Helverson (3rd SB); Replay Official Roddy Ames (1st SB)
- All-Time Record Rams Vs. Bengals: Bengals lead 8 to 6
- Last Meeting: 2019 Week 8: Rams won 24-10 at Wembley Stadium, London
- Coaches Records Versus Today’s Opponent: Rams’ Sean McVay 1-0 vs. Bengals; Bengals’ Zac Taylor 0-1 vs. Rams
- Rams Playoff History: 25-27 all-time record; 1-3 in Super Bowls; Super Bowl XXXIV Champions (1999); NFL Champions 1945, 1951
- Bengals Playoff History: 8-14 all-time record; 0-2 in Super Bowls
- Teams Offensive Rankings: Rams 372.1 yards per game (9th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied); Bengals 361.5 yards per game (13th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)
- Teams Defensive Rankings: Rams 344.9 yards per game allowed (17th); 21.9 points per game allowed (15th); Bengals 350.8 yards per game (18th); 22.1 points per game allowed (17th)
- 2021 Bengals Rams Common Opponents: Baltimore Ravens: Rams win; Bengals two losses; Chicago Bears: Rams win; Bengals loss; Detroit Lions: Rams win; Bengals win; Green Bay Packers: Rams loss; Bengals loss; Jacksonville Jaguars: Rams win; Bengals win; Minnesota Vikings: Rams win; Bengals win; San Francisco 49ers: Rams two losses; Bengals loss
- SoFi Stadium Seating Capacity: 70,240 (Expandable to 100,204)
- Cost Of Super Bowl Commercials 2022: $6.5 million for 30 seconds ($5.5 million last year)
- National Anthem Performer: Mickey Guyton
- Half Time Performers: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar
Additional Super Bowl Notes-
- Super Bowl LVI will mark the first time since playoff seeding began in 1975 that the game will not feature either the top or second-seeded team from either conference.
- Super Bowl LVI will mark the first time that both teams were seeded 4th or lower. Both teams were the 4th seed in their respective conferences.
- The Bengals became the first team in Super Bowl history to win each of their playoff games that year (Wildcard, Divisional, Conference Championship) but a touchdown or less.
- Besides the Rams being only the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium they are also the fifth team to play a Super Bowl in their home state and the only team to have now done so twice. Previous- Oakland Raiders-Super Bowl XXXVII, Los Angeles Rams-Super Bowl XIV, San Francisco 49ers-Super Bowl XIX, & Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Super Bowl LV
- Super Bowl LVI will mark the first where both head coaches are younger than 40 years old. The Rams’ Sean McVay is 36 years and 20 days old today; The Bengals’ Zac Taylor is 38 years and 279 days old today
- The Bengals will become the third team since the 2003 season to go from “Worst-To-First in their division and then advance to the Super Bowl. Previously the Philadelphia Eagles did so in 2017 and the New Orleans Saints did so in 2009.
- The Bengals are the 4th team (and the only one to do so twice) in Super Bowl history to make it to the Super Bowl following a season where they recorded four or few wins in the previous season. Previous teams to do so were the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, the St Louis Rams in 1999, and the Cincinnati Bengals in 1988
