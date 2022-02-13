Super Bowl LVI: Live Thread & Game Information

This year AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams will face off this evening in the 56th version of the NFL’s Super Bowl to determine which of the two teams will be afforded the honor of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and being declared NFL champions for the 2021-2022 season. This year's Super Bowl will also mark only the second time in the history of the NFL’s Super Bowl that one of the two participants will play in their home stadium. The first time was last year's Super Bowl in Tampa Florida, won by the “home team” the Tampa Bay Buccaneer. As the team playing in their home stadium will the Rams be able to make it two for two or will the Bengals leave LA with yet another upset win, cementing in NFL lore the amazing story that the team has been in what is only starting quarterback Joe Burrows second season at the NFL level?

The Rams enter the game as the favorite by more than a field goal. This should not necessarily worry the Cincinnati fan base as they entered the Divisional round of the playoffs as a four-point underdog to the Tennessee Titans before pulling out the upset win 19 to 16 in Tennessee. Next, the Bengals would have to travel to Kansas City to take on the AFC reigning champion Kansas City Cheifs who was an even more daunting full touchdown favorite at home. Cinci once again pulled off the upset win, defeating the Chiefs 27 to 24 to earn their place in today's NFL championship game. As a side note, both teams arrive at the Super Bowl having been their conference’s fourth-seeded team proving that home-field advantage is not everything in today’s new NFL.

So who do you have winning this year's game and why? Furthermore, who are you rooting for or perhaps more specifically against, and why?

Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams 12-5 1st NFC West Vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7 1st AFC North

