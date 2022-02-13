Super Bowl commercials 2022: Taking a look at the leaked commercials before big game

The Super Bowl arrives later tonight, which means one last football game for the 2021-2022 season and the crowning of a new champion. While the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take center stage and battle for the title of Super Bowl LVI champion, there is another draw to tonight’s game - the Super Bowl commercials.

This year, Super Bowl ads cost around $6.5 million for 30 seconds of air time. The Super Bowl’s annual domination of the ratings, drawing in millions of people from all around the world, leads to an ability for the television network broadcasting the game - this year, NBC - to charge huge sums from anyone wanting to get their product in front of all those eyes. The companies paying for those 30-second spots go all out, looking to make a memorable advertisement that will become a discussion point. For the viewer, it can lead to some great moments between the action of the game.

Since this is 2022, many of the ads leak before the game. Sometimes it is the company looking to get the most out of their spot, releasing the full ad before the game just so they can start to use it. Sometimes it might be a teaser for the upcoming ad - creating a preview for a 30-second advertisement. Yes, that is a real thing.

We have collected some of the ads that are already available here for your preview:

Amazon Alexa - Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

AT&T - Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

Avocados from Mexico - Andy Richter

Bic - Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

BMW USA - Matty Cardarople and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Booking.com - Idris Elba

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda - Guy Fieri

Budweiser - Clydesdales

They are back!

Busch Light - Kenny G

Captain Morgan - Matty Benedetto, Victor Cruz

Carvana

Doritos

Expedia - Ewan McGregor

Google Pixel 6 - Lizzo

Greenlight - Ty Burrell

Hellmann’s Mayo - Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo

Intuit TurboTax

Intuit QuickBooks - DJ Khaled

Irish Spring

Lay’s - Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd

Michelob Ultra - Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Butler, Brooks Koepka, Peyton Manning, Alex Morgan, Nneka Oqwumike, Serena Williams

Nissan - Dave Bautista, Danai Gurira, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Brie Larson

Oikos - Deion Sanders

PepsiCo - Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw, Victor Cruz, Eli Manning, and Peyton Manning

Planet Fitness - Lindasy Lohan with Dennis Rodman, William Shatner, Danny Trejo

Planters - Ken Jeong and Joel McHale

Pringles

Rakuten - Hannah Waddingham

Rocket Mortgage - Barbie and Anna Kendrick

Sam Adams

Squarespace - Zendaya

T-Mobile - Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

Uber Eats - Trevor Noah

Verizon - Jim Carrey/The Cable Guy

Vroom