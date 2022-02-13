Super Bowl 2022: Rams or Bengals?

Super Bowl LVI kicks off in just a few hours, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Will the NFC’s Rams, who are the away team despite playing in their own stadium, come away with the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history? Can the AFC’s Bengals win the Super Bowl for the first time?

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Eastern tonight, with pre-game coverage throughout the day on multiple television channels and internet sites. We have broken down everything you need to know about the game, including the streaming options and broadcast teams.

That brings us to one simple question for tonight. Who you got? Are you rooting for the Rams to come away as Super Bowl champions? Do you want to see the Bengals win their first Super Bowl? Let us know in the poll below and share why you are rooting the way you are in the comments.