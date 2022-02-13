The Splash Zone 2/13/22: Matt Applebaum Expected To Be Hired As Dolphins Offensive Line Coach

The Miami Dolphins have there new offensive line coach as Matt Applebaum is expected to join Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff. Applebaum is currently the offensive line coach at Boston College and turned down an NFL offer last season. The Dolphins o-line was a problem for the entire season and it’s hard to remember a time when the line was even good. There should be plenty of changes along the o-line over the offseason, but McDaniel and Applebaum will have their work cut out for them.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Report: Miami Dolphins Expected to Hire BC OL Coach Matt Applebaum

It appears as if BC head coach Jeff Hafley will have to make his second replacement hire of the offseason.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins interviewing Frank Smith for offensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk

Now that the Dolphins have head coach Mike McDaniel, they’re now looking to fill out his first offensive staff.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/12/22: Josh Boyer To Remain Dolphins Defensive Coordinator - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Super Bowl 2022 winners picks for Rams vs. Bengals: Straight up, against the spread, over/under - The Phinsider

The NFL season comes to an end tomorrow as Super Bowl LVI kicks off from Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams become the second team to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium, joining last year’s T...

Super Bowl live stream: TV schedule, start time, odds, more for Rams vs. Bengals - The Phinsider

Super Bowl 56 is here. Here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

Dolphins expected to hire Matt Applebaum as offensive line coach; Frank Smith to interview for offensive coordinator role - The Phinsider

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel continues to round out his coaching staff, and with him expected to retain much of the coaching foundation already laid on the defensive side of the...