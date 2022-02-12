Dolphins expected to hire Matt Applebaum as offensive line coach; Frank Smith to interview for offensive coordinator role

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel continues to round out his coaching staff, and with him expected to retain much of the coaching foundation already laid on the defensive side of the ball, outside hires appear to be the direction that he’s primarily taking on offense.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, McDaniel is expected to hire Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum for the same position in Miami. Applebaum has been one of the most accomplished ACC assistant coaches at the offensive line position over the past two seasons. In 2020, four of his starters received All-ACC honors, and this season, two of Boston College’s starters are expected to be sought after draft prospects.

Guard Zion Johnson was named first team All-American and first team All-ACC for his play during the 2021 season and is currently Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked interior offensive lineman for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Center Alec Lindstrom had the number three pass blocking grade at his position in the country, per Pro Football Focus, and allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits this past season.

Rivals Boston College writer Andy Backstrom noted that, according to head coach Jeff Hafley, Applebaum turned down an NFL offer last year, but is now ready to make the leap for to join McDaniel’s staff.

At the offensive coordinator position, McDaniel is reportedly conducting his third known interview. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, McDaniel will interview Los Angeles Chargers run game coordinator and offensive line coach Frank Smith for Miami’s offensive coordinator job. Smith played a key role in helping turn Los Angeles’ offensive line from one of the worst units in 2020 into a top-10 unit (per Pro Football Focus) in 2021. It should be noted that Los Angeles also invested heavily in the offensive line, signing top-tier center Corey Linsley in free agency and drafting rookie superstar Rashawn Slater in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Miami has also set interviews with Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London and New Orleans Saints senior offensive assistant and wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson for the offensive coordinator position.

