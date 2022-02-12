Super Bowl live stream: How to watch Rams-Bengals online

Super Bowl 56 will feature the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. During the first 54 years of Super Bowls, no team had ever made it to the championship event when their home stadium was hosting the contest. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first to snap that streak, winning Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium. This year, the Rams have made it consecutive seasons for a team to play in the Super Bowl at home.
Los Angeles comes into the game as the favorite, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the game as a four-point spread as of Saturday morning. Can they make it two home teams in a row winning the Super Bowl? Will the Bengals - who are actually listed as the home team as the NFL rotates the AFC and NFC “host” for each year’s contest - come away with the upset? This should be a great matchup.
This year’s game is going to be broadcast on NBC, which means you can stream the game on their Peacock online service (you will have to upgrade to the premium option), as well as on the NBC Sports App and on NBCSports.com. You can also find the game on FuboTV, which includes a week-long trial if you have not signed up for their service previously.
Interestingly, NBC was actually scheduled to broadcast last year’s Super Bowl, with CBS on tap for this year. The two networks swapped their schedule to allow NBC to have the broadcast rights for both the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl at the same time, while CBS avoided competing against the Olympics.
Here is everything you need to know to watch Super Bowl LVI:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Super Bowl LVI
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 13, 2022 (Coverage begins at 6 p.m.)
Where is the game?
- SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
How can I watch the game?
- NBC
Who is the broadcast team?
- Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen, Terry McAulay
How can I stream the game?
- Peacock
- FuboTV
- NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)
How can I listen to the game?
- WestwoodOne
- NFL Game Pass
- Sirius channels: 88 (National); 82 (Rams); 85 (Bengals)
- XM channels: 88 (National); 226 (Rams); 225 (Bengals)
Who will broadcast the game on radio?
- Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gee Steratore, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic
Who are the officials for the game?
- Referee Ron Torbert (first Super Bowl)
- Umpire Bryan Neale (first Super Bowl)
- Down Judge Derick Bowers (second Super Bowl)
- Line Judge Carl Johnson (third Super Bowl)
- Field Judge Rick Patterson (third Super Bowl)
- Side Judge Keith Washington (first Super Bowl)
- Back Judge: Scott Helverson (third Super Bowl)
- Replay Official Roddy Ames (first Super Bowl)
What are the current betting odds?
- Rams -4
- O/U: 48.5
- Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
What is the injury report?
- Out: Tight end Tyler Higbee - knee (Rams); Offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom - chest (Rams)
- Questionable: Tight end C.J. Uzomah - knee (Bengals)
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Sunny, 80°F degrees
- SoFi Stadium is covered with a canopy with open-air sides to the stadium bowl
Seating Availability
- Normal seating 70,240
- Expansion up to 100,204
- $6.5 million for 30 seconds (up from $5.5 million last year)
National Anthem
- Mickey Guyton
Halftime Show
- Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar
Rams vs. Bengals history?
- Bengals lead 8-6 all time
When was the last meeting?
- 2019 Week 8: Rams won 24-10 at Wembley Stadium, London
What are the coaches’ records against the other team?
- Rams’ Sean McVay 1-0 vs. Bengals
- Bengals’ Zac Taylor 0-1 vs. Rams
What is the Rams playoff history?
- 25-27 all-time record; 1-3 in Super Bowls
- Super Bowl XXXIV Champions (1999)
- NFL Champions 1945, 1951
What is the Bengals playoff history?
- 8-14 all-time record; 0-2 in Super Bowls
Common Opponents in 2021 season:
- Baltimore Ravens: Rams win; Bengals two losses
- Chicago Bears: Rams win; Bengals loss
- Detroit Lions: Rams win; Bengals win
- Green Bay Packers: Rams loss; Bengals loss
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Rams win; Bengals win
- Minnesota Vikings: Rams win; Bengals win
- San Francisco 49ers: Rams two losses; Bengals loss
Offense rankings
- Rams 372.1 yards per game (9th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)
- Bengals 361.5 yards per game (13th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)
Defense rankings
- Rams 344.9 yards per game allowed (17th); 21.9 points per game allowed (15th)
- Bengals 350.8 yards per game (18th); 22.1 points per game allowed (17th)
Where can I get more Rams news?
- Turf Show Times
- Twitter: @TurfShowTimes
Where can I get more Bengals news?
- Cincy Jungle
- Twitter @CincyJungle
Super Bowl Notes:
- Both the Rams and the Bengals are the fourth seeds from their respective conferences, marking the first time that both Super Bowl teams were seeded fourth or lower
- This is the first Super Bowl since the NFL started seeding postseason teams in 1975 that does not feature at least one team who was seeded first or second.
- Along with being the second team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Rams are the fifth team to play a Super Bowl in their home state (Oakland Raiders (Super Bowl XXXVII), Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl XIV), San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XIX), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Super Bowl LV))
- The Bengals are the first team to win each playoff game (Wildcard, Divisional, and Conference Championship) by seven or fewer points
- The Bengals are the third team since 2003 to go from ‘worst-to-first’ in their Division and advance to the Super Bowl (Philadelphia Eagles 2017) and New Orleans Saints (2009))
- The Bengals are the fourth team ever to make the Super Bowl after recording four-or-fewer wins the previous season (San Francisco 49ers (2019), St. Louis Rams (1999) and Cincinnati Bengals (1988))
- This is the first Super Bowl to feature two head coaches both under the age of 40 (Rams’ Sean McVay (36 years and 20 days old on Sunday); Bengals’ Zac Taylor (38 years and 279 days old on Sunday))
Loading comments...