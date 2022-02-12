Super Bowl live stream: How to watch Rams-Bengals online

Super Bowl 56 will feature the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. During the first 54 years of Super Bowls, no team had ever made it to the championship event when their home stadium was hosting the contest. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first to snap that streak, winning Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium. This year, the Rams have made it consecutive seasons for a team to play in the Super Bowl at home.

Los Angeles comes into the game as the favorite, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the game as a four-point spread as of Saturday morning. Can they make it two home teams in a row winning the Super Bowl? Will the Bengals - who are actually listed as the home team as the NFL rotates the AFC and NFC “host” for each year’s contest - come away with the upset? This should be a great matchup.

This year’s game is going to be broadcast on NBC, which means you can stream the game on their Peacock online service (you will have to upgrade to the premium option), as well as on the NBC Sports App and on NBCSports.com. You can also find the game on FuboTV, which includes a week-long trial if you have not signed up for their service previously.

Interestingly, NBC was actually scheduled to broadcast last year’s Super Bowl, with CBS on tap for this year. The two networks swapped their schedule to allow NBC to have the broadcast rights for both the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl at the same time, while CBS avoided competing against the Olympics.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Super Bowl LVI:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 13, 2022 (Coverage begins at 6 p.m.)

Where is the game?

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

How can I watch the game?

NBC

Who is the broadcast team?

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen, Terry McAulay

How can I stream the game?

Peacock

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

WestwoodOne

NFL Game Pass

Sirius channels: 88 (National); 82 (Rams); 85 (Bengals)

XM channels: 88 (National); 226 (Rams); 225 (Bengals)

Who will broadcast the game on radio?

Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gee Steratore, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic

Who are the officials for the game?

Referee Ron Torbert (first Super Bowl)

Umpire Bryan Neale (first Super Bowl)

Down Judge Derick Bowers (second Super Bowl)

Line Judge Carl Johnson (third Super Bowl)

Field Judge Rick Patterson (third Super Bowl)

Side Judge Keith Washington (first Super Bowl)

Back Judge: Scott Helverson (third Super Bowl)

Replay Official Roddy Ames (first Super Bowl)

What are the current betting odds?

Rams -4

O/U: 48.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Tight end Tyler Higbee - knee (Rams); Offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom - chest (Rams)

Questionable: Tight end C.J. Uzomah - knee (Bengals)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Sunny, 80°F degrees

SoFi Stadium is covered with a canopy with open-air sides to the stadium bowl

Seating Availability

Normal seating 70,240

Expansion up to 100,204

Super Bowl Commercials:

$6.5 million for 30 seconds (up from $5.5 million last year)

National Anthem

Mickey Guyton

Halftime Show

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

Rams vs. Bengals history?

Bengals lead 8-6 all time

When was the last meeting?

2019 Week 8: Rams won 24-10 at Wembley Stadium, London

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Rams’ Sean McVay 1-0 vs. Bengals

Bengals’ Zac Taylor 0-1 vs. Rams

What is the Rams playoff history?

25-27 all-time record; 1-3 in Super Bowls

Super Bowl XXXIV Champions (1999)

NFL Champions 1945, 1951

What is the Bengals playoff history?

8-14 all-time record; 0-2 in Super Bowls

Common Opponents in 2021 season:

Offense rankings

Rams 372.1 yards per game (9th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)

Bengals 361.5 yards per game (13th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)

Defense rankings

Rams 344.9 yards per game allowed (17th); 21.9 points per game allowed (15th)

Bengals 350.8 yards per game (18th); 22.1 points per game allowed (17th)

Where can I get more Rams news?

Where can I get more Bengals news?

Super Bowl Notes: