Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff starting to take shape after Wes Welker hire; Josh Boyer to remain Dolphins defensive coordinator

Yesterday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media, and his one-hour introductory press conference did not disappoint.

(If you want to read Jame’s thoughts on the presser, click HERE)

Shortly after his press conference, McDaniel quickly assembled several key pieces to his coaching staff. And as we saw with Brian Flores, the coaching staff is every bit as important as the head coach themself. Let’s take a look at some of the changes made over the last 72 hours and who may be on his radar to fill out additional roles on his coaching staff.

Josh Boyer will be Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2022

#Dolphins retain Josh Boyer as Miami’s defensive coordinator in controversial move https://t.co/6pG5fk5yjE — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) February 11, 2022

News broke a short time ago—by the Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly—that the Miami Dolphins would be retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. Boyer has been Miami’s defensive coordinator since he replaced Patrick Graham in 2020. However, questions have come up over who really called the defensive plays during the team’s unprecedented 7-game win streak.

Miami’s defense ranked 16th in points allowed (373) and 15th in yards (5,738) in 2021.

The year prior, Josh Boyer’s defense finished 6th in points allowed (338) and 20th in yards (5,886).

This news came less than 24 hours after the team fired former defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander—which led many to believe McDaniel would be bringing in his own defensive coordinator.

Dolphins hire former San Francisco 49ers Assistant head coach/Tight Ends coach Jon Embree.

Jon Embree is joining Mike McDaniel's staff with the #Dolphins as their assistant head coach and TEs coach, per source. Embree had the same role with the #49ers for the past five seasons. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) February 9, 2022

I don’t know if we ever officially posted this signing on the site, but Embree was the first coach McDaniel brought in—or at least the first reported one. Embree played in the NFL for four seasons with three different teams. (Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos)

Embree has been coaching since 1991 and has held positions all over the country.



This, in my opinion, means good things for Hunter Long. devil horn emoji thingy

Wes Welker returns to Miami as Wide Receivers coach.

I’m told Wes Welker will be joining Mike McDaniel staff with the #Dolphins as their WR coach. A return to South Florida after he played for the Dolphins in the mid 2000s. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 10, 2022

Armando Salguero, formerly of the Miami Herald and now OutKick, reported that former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Wes Welker would follow McDaniel to Miami to become the team’s new wide receivers coach.



A move that was universally loved amongst fans and ‘experts’ alike.

This isn’t a knock against some of the other moves McDaniel has made early on in the process, but this signing is AWESOME! I mean, to think Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Lynn Bowden, Mack Hollins, and ______________ will now learn from Welker.

Sign me up.

Miami Dolphins NFL Coaching Rumors

PFN is reporting that curtis johnson is interviewing to be mike mcdaniel’s offensive coordinator. johnson has spent the last five seasons as a ‘senior offensive assistant’ in new orleans. https://t.co/dhZkyfAtgN — josh houtz (@houtz) February 11, 2022

Pro Football Network reports that former New Orleans Saints senior offensive assistant and WRs coach Curtis Johnson will be interviewing for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position. Another report mentioned

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will interview for Miami's offensive coordinator position, according to a source. Mike McDaniel was jumped named Dolphins head coach. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 8, 2022

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall also reported Falcons QB coach Charles London was also being interviewed to be the team’s offensive coordinator.

Regardless of who ends up being the de facto offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel has made it very clear HE will be calling plays.

What are your thoughts on Mike McDaniel’s introductory press conference? How are you feeling about the coaching staff he’s starting to assemble? Likes? Dislikes? Let us know in the comments section below! #FinsUp