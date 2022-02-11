Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas once again snubbed from NFL Hall of Fame

Every year, Dolphins fans get their hopes up that this year might be different. Maybe, this will finally be the year that Miami’s legendary linebacker Zach Thomas gets into the Hall of Fame. I know I found myself saying things like:

“This has to be the year!”

“It has to happen eventually, right?”

Wrong.

I believe it will happen one day, and when it does, many of us will meet in Canton, Ohio, to celebrate this memorable day. But unfortunately, Thomas will have to wait for at least one more year before getting his gold jacket. (and creepy statue)

I guess what I’m trying to say is Thomas was once again snubbed, something many of us have become numb to. Nevertheless, there were some deserving players, coaches, and even a referee?!?! that will be inducted into football immortality.

(NOTE: They really let a referee in the HOF before #54. This is a travesty.)

BREAKING: Eight enshrinees are headed to Canton this August as a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022



The Hall of Fame class of 2022 consists of Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, Leroy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil, and Bryant Young.

Zach Thomas released a classy statement—as he does every year.

“It was an honor to once again be among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of fame. I want to congratulate this year’s class. They were all great players and are each deserving of their gold jacket. I also want to thank Dolphins fans who continue to be so supportive. You guys are the best!”

Thomas was drafted in the 5th round (54th-overall) of the 1996 NFL draft. During his twelve seasons with Miami, Thomas started 168 games. Miami’s hard-hitting linebacker recorded 1,640 total tackles (1042 solo), 19.5 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, 16 forced fumbles, and 17 interceptions, and four touchdowns.

Here are Thomas’ stats in total, according to Pro Football Reference.

Now, as I sit here and look back on today, I can’t help but wonder one thing:

Had he played most of his career with Dallas instead of Miami, would Zach Thomas have been in the Hall of Fame by now? I think we all know the answer to that question, and that is a problem in itself.

The list of every NFL player with 5 First-Team All-Pro selections and 1,500 career tackles:

• Ray Lewis*

• Junior Seau*

• Derrick Brooks*

• Zach Thomas



Someday, Zach Thomas will get the respect he deserves.