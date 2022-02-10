2022 Miami Dolphins free agents: Walk, tag, re-sign - Jacoby Brissett

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it is time to start planning for how the team prepares for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agent signing and draft picks, we need to take a look at the Dolphins’ own players with expiring contracts. Will the Dolphins re-sign the player, place the franchise tag on him, or let him walk away in free agency? We try to decide for each player.

Part three of our look at the Miami Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents adds another offensive player to the list. While we have taken a look at a running back and a wide receiver thus far, today we add a quarterback. Our next look will switch sides of the ball as we pick up our first defensive player.

This series breaks down where the player is in his career, what he did last season for the Dolphins, and what could be expected of him in 2022 along with Miami’s rostered players at his position. We then try to decide if the Dolphins should allow the player to walk, use the franchise tag on him, or re-sign him.

Today, we take a look at quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Background

Position: Quarterback

Age (at start of 2022 season): 29

College: Florida | North Carolina State

Years: 6 years

Contract: 1 year, $5 million

2021 Review

Brissett joined the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021, signing to serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa. He replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick on the roster. He was thrust into the starting lineup when Tagovailoa was injured, but he clearly looked like a backup quarterback for the Dolphins this year. He was used in short-yardage situations even when Tagovailoa was playing, coming in to either run a quarterback sneak, or provide the threat of a sneak.

2021 stats: 141-for-225 (62.7 percent), 1,283 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 19 sacks, 78.1 rate

2022 Outlook

The Dolphins have to have a backup behind Tagovailoa in 2022, so Brissett could be asked to again fill that role. Wherever Brissett does play in 2022, he is likely going to be the veteran backup, as starting roles may not materialize for him - though a place like the Pittsburgh Steelers could make some sense as they are looking to replace Ben Roethlisberger and could use a veteran bridge quarterback.

Walk, Tag, or Re-sign?

Brissett felt like a one-year answer to the need for a veteran behind Tagovailoa. Unless he is coming back on a cheap contract, it does not feel like he is in the plans for the Dolphins for 2022. Assuming new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is going to continue to build a run-pass option offense around Tagovailoa, Brissett does not feel like the right backup to have behind him. Miami will probably look to free agency and/or the Draft to add someone to the roster.

Verdict: Walk