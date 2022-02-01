Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores suing NFL, alleging racism in hiring process

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and New York Giants, alleging racism in the hiring process.

Reports of the lawsuit, which includes private texts from Bill Belichick, surfaced on Tuesday afternoon.

In the lawsuit, Flores says that Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss in 2019 as the team tried to tank away the season.

Additionally, the lawsuit states that Ross wanted Flores to tamper with a “high profile QB,” but he refused.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores released in a statement on Tuesday. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love and has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”