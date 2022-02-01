Miami Dolphins to meet with Mike McDaniel for second interview on Thursday

Rumors swirled over the weekend that the Miami Dolphins would be meeting with San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Monday and that’s not the case.

Kyle Shanahan, coach of the 49ers, said on Monday that his OC is meeting with the Dolphins on Thursday as the team continues its slow-and-steady pace towards a head coach.

Additionally, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe tweeted that Miami’s general manager, Chris Grier, traveled to the Senior Bowl and is scouting prospects early in the week.

Dolphins have not had 2nd interviews with their finalists yet. GM Chris Grier traveled to Mobile for Senior Bowl yesterday and he’s out scouting prospects today.



I’m told their 2nd interview with the top remaining candidate — 49ers OC Mike McDaniel — is set for later this week. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 1, 2022

The other “finalist” in the running for head coach, outside of a potential darkhorse, is Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Owner of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, said last week that he expects Moore to return to the team.

Neither Moore nor McDaniel have previous coaching experience but are both viewed as strong offensive minds. Both coaches would also come on board to help the team find success with Tua Tagovailoa under center.

The team will likely make its final decision on the next coach of the team in the days following the second interviews.