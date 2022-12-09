Terron Armstead, Teddy Bridgewater listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers

Left tackle Terron Armstead and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater were two of five players limited in Friday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Armstead, Bridgewater, tight end Durham Smythe and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer are all questionable for the game. Receiver River Cracraft didn’t participate in practice with a calf injury while Tyreek Hill was upgraded to full after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was limited on Friday with a knee injury but his availability for Sunday’s game isn’t in doubt, according to the injury report.

Four players are listed as doubtful for the Chargers. Cornerback Bryce Callahan didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday with a groin injury. Safety Derwin James Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and tackle Trey Pipkins III didn’t practice this week and are all listed as doubtful.

Tight end Richard Rodgers was added to the injury report on Friday with a knee injury and he is questionable for Sunday. Wide receivers Mike Williams and DeAndre Carter practiced in full.

The Dolphins (8-4) and the Chargers (6-6) are playing on Sunday Night Football and kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.