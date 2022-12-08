Dolphins OC Frank Smith is excited to have Eric Fisher in the mix

The Dolphins signed 2013 No. 1 overall draft pick Eric Fisher after placing Austin Jackson on injured reserve with an ankle injury earlier this week.

Fisher played 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season and he is yet to play in a game this year.

“I have WD 40 in my backpack, so we’re good to go. No rust,” Dolphins’ offensive coordinator Frank Smith joked when asked if Fisher had shown signs of rust. ”No, it’s really I think ultimately for him, he has such a wealth of experience. Playoff battle-tested lineman. Especially a guy older in his career, I don’t think there’s rust. It’ll be for him just our techniques, our fundamentals, just learning that it’s different from Kansas City or at Indianapolis to what we’re doing. So I think that’s really for him.

“It’s just getting up to speed with that and then getting in football shape ready to play. But no, he moved around, you can see he’s a very talented athlete and he’s a big guy who moves well, so we’re really excited to have him. We’re glad it really worked out.”

Fisher has spent most of his professional career playing left tackle, but it’s important to keep in mind that Terron Armstead returned to practice on Thursday as he works back from an injury suffered against the Houston Texans.

“I think he does have experience on the other side as well,” Smith said of Fisher. “So for us ultimately, we look at guys with position flex so obviously he did have some experience on the other side, but ultimately, the goal is that if he’s called upon to play, it’s just obviously helping us with wherever we need to and he’s been awesome so far with his contributions mentally. And now looking forward to a physical next two days.”

With Armstead and Jackson out last week, Greg Little and Brandon Shell started at tackle on an offensive line that surrendered three sacks and five quarterback hits. Miami is looking for ways to improve the unit and Fisher could be added into the mix this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I mean, realistically, he could,” Smith said. “We’ll obviously, the next two days, just get him up to speed with everything we’ve asked him to do. But pleased with what we’ve seen so far, that’s for sure.”