Tyreek Hill misses Thursday’s practice with an illness

The Miami Dolphins were without Tyreek Hill on Thursday as the wide receiver was sidelined with an illness, according to the injury report.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram (vet rest) and tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec), who missed last Sunday’s game against San Francisco, did not participate in practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, however, Armstead was upgraded to limited participation and Ingram was a full-go.

Hill was the only member of the Dolphins not to practice on Thursday and it is unclear how long the team expects its all-pro receiver to be out of the lineup. Hill wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report and answered questions from the media after practice.

Six other players joined Armstead as limited, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), receiver River Cracraft (calf), safety Eric Rowe (back), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee), and lineman Justin Zimmer (back).

Miami is playing under the primetime lights of Sunday Night Football against the Chargers, another team dealing with a handful of injuries. Safety Derwin James Jr. missed practice for the second-straight day with a quadricep injury and cornerback Bryce Callahan didn’t practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Receiver Mike Williams, who has battled an ankle injury recently, was upgraded to full after being limited on Wednesday.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Chargers is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.