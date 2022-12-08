Thursday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

Week fourteen of the NFL’s calendar kicks off with this evening’s Thursday Night Football game. This week's game features a showdown between the AFC West and the NFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders will return to one of their former home cities this evening when they face off against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams enter the week coming off a six-game losing streak that doesn’t look to get much better with the loss of what many believe will be the remainder of the season, of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Raiders are on a three-game win streak including their win last weekend over the other LA team the Los Angeles Chargers 27 to 20.

Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) 3rd AFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (3-9) 4th NFC West