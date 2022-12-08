Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 14 preview

The Miami Dolphins visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. We collect all our preview, in-game, and recap coverage in one place for you.

The Miami Dolphins stayed out west this week, choosing to remain in California between their Week 13 game at the San Francisco 49ers and their Week 14 Sunday Night Football appearance against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game could have major implications on the AFC playoff picture, where the Dolphins are currently the sixth seed while the Chargers are ninth in the conference standings, two spots outside the playoffs. A win almost assures Miami a playoff berth this season while a win for the Chargers would move them above .500 on the season and makes them more likely than not to make it to the postseason.

This game will feature the 2020 fifth-overall pick, the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, and the sixth-pick that year, Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert. The two quarterbacks will be forever linked by that draft, and now they face off for the second time in their careers. As rookies in 2020, the Dolphins beat the Chargers in Miami 29-21, with Tagovailoa throwing for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 15-for-25 passing and Herbert threw for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 20-for-32 passing; Herbert also ran for a score.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game is expected to be fairly close. The Dolphins are favored by 3.5 points as of Wednesday. The point total is set at 51.5 points. On the moneyline, the Dolphins are -180 to win, while the Chargers are +155.

Below you will find all of our game coverage - from previews to recaps and reactions - collected in one place for you.

Miami Dolphins (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

2022 NFL Week 14

TV Coverage: NBC

NBC Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 88 (National); 81/226 (Dolphins); 85/225 (Chargers)

Streaming: Sling TV ; FuboTV ; Peacock ; NFL+ (Available after game)

; ; ; (Available after game) SB Nation Chargers Coverage: Bolts from the Blue | @BFTB_Chargers