Football Outsiders rank Dolphins top 10 in DVOA metric through 13 weeks

Don’t let Sunday’s sluggish performance against the San Francisco 49ers distract you from the fact that the Miami Dolphins are one of the league’s top teams with just five games left in the regular season.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense are top 10 in points per game, top five in yards per game and the team’s defense is averaging four sacks over the last three weeks, which is the third most in the NFL.

With a record of 8-4 and wins in five of the last six weeks, even the advanced statistics are favoring the Dolphins. Football Outsiders ranks Miami at No. 8 in the league with a team DVOA of 14.1 percent.

Team DVOA through Week 13



49ers jump into the top 5. pic.twitter.com/GdwXYavQPu — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) December 6, 2022

From the Football Outsiders glossary: The main statistic used on Football Outsiders, DVOA breaks down the entire season play-by-play, comparing success on each play to the league average based on a number of variables including down, distance, location on field, current score gap, quarter, and opponent quality. While it can be used as a measure of total team performance, it differs from other power ratings found throughout the Web because it can be broken down to analyze team effectiveness in any number of ways: down, quarter, rushing vs. receiving, location on field, passes to backs vs. passes to receivers, and so on. Read the article METHODS TO THE MADNESS for more information.

Coach Mike McDaniel on the team remains on the West Coast as they prepare for Sunday night’s battle against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins will look to get back on track ahead of next week’s divisional battle against Buffalo, which also was flexed into primetime.