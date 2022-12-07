2023 NFL Pro Bowl: Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Top-5 Vote-Getters early on

Voting for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl kicked off a few weeks ago, and Miami Dolphins fans have been out in full-force voting for some of their favorite players.

Today, the NFL announced the top-five vote-getters (early on), and to the surprise of no one, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is first in pro bowl voting, receiving 138,390 votes. His star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, is fourth in voting with 132,100.

In his third season with the Dolphins — and first with head coach Mike McDaniel — Tagovailoa is doing what many fans had envisioned when the team drafted him with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Tua has thrown for 2,859 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 68.1% of his passes and leading the Dolphins to an 8-4 record. He’s first in several categories, even after his poor performance vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Tua talked about what it would mean to him if he was voted to the NFL Pro Bowl.

“It would mean the world to be recognized as something like that. in a league that’s really tough, and guys are really good. It would mean the world, coming into my third year, experiencing some of the things I had to go through.”

.@cheetah caught 9/13 targets for 146 yards (16.2 YPC) & a TD in sunday's loss to SF. hill currently leads the league in receptions (96) & receiving yards (1,379). needs 11 yards to break mark clayton's single-season franchise record & 568 yards to surpass megatron #probowlvote pic.twitter.com/smhe8pqV2r — josh houtz (@houtz) December 7, 2022

On the other hand, Hill is putting up career numbers in many statistical categories. He’s currently the NFL’s league leader in receiving yards (1,379) and receptions (96) and is on the cusp of breaking Mark Clayton’s single-season franchise record of 1,388 yards. In addition, Jarvis Landry holds the Miami Dolphins single-season receptions record with 112, set back in 2012. And even though another game has been added to the schedule, Hill is only 568 yards away from shattering Megatron’s Calvin Johnson’s NFL receiving record of 1,964 yards set back in 2012.

Tua and Hill will both likely be voted into the Pro Bowl, but whether or not they’ll end up playing in that game has yet to be determined. After all, if it were up to many of us, the Dolphins would be getting ready for the biggest game of their life in Glendale, Arizona.

But for now, keep on voting!

What are your thoughts on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading all fan voting? Are you surprised Tyreek Hill is in the top 5? What other Miami Dolphins players deserve a spot in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl? Let us know in the comments section below!