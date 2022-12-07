Phinsider Open Thread & Question Of The Day: Favorite Dolphins Game Vs Chargers All Time?

This coming Sunday night our Miami Dolphins will once again face off against a west coast team, the Los Angeles Chargers. Since the inception of the Dolphins, they have faced off against the Chargers a total of 32 times leading the series 17 to 15. Four of those 32 contests occurred in the playoffs in the divisional round with the series split 2 to 2. Some of the most memorable games in the long series came between Dan Marino and Dan Fouts, two of the most deadly quarterbacks of their era. For those of you that might need to jog your minds here’s a great article that lists some of the very best games between the two teams over the many years.

So tonight’s question is simply what is your favorite Dolphins/Chargers game of all time?

In the live threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask that you please continue following the Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. As stated above we do have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.