Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season is officially in the books, and several teams have started to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Your Miami Dolphins, unfortunately, suffered a 33-17 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, so they’ll undoubtedly fall a spot or two in this week’s power rankings. But what about the other 31 NFL teams? The Philadelphia Eagles should remain at the top spot, but what about other #elite teams around the league?

With Kevin busy taking care of real-life issues, and the kids currently playing with sand (the baby is sleeping, too), I thought now would be the perfect time to rank this week’s power rankings.

First, here’s how we do the power rankings at The Phinsider:

Each week, we start with a clean slate and have two people make the rankings. Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle make the power rankings draft style, alternating picks to answer the question, “Who can win the Super Bowl?”

(If you disagree with where I have some of the teams ranked, please forgive me.)

Here are my Houtz solo power rankings for week 14.

What are your thoughts on my Week 14 NFL Power Rankings? Do you agree that the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are at the top of the totem pole? Which AFC team are you more concerned with, the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs? Did I put the Miami Dolphins in the appropriate spot? Let us know in the comments section below!