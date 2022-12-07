Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Dolphins Reacts Survey: Week 14 By Kyle Thele Dec 7, 2022, 3:10pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Dolphins Reacts Survey: Week 14 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/80SMW5/">Please take our survey</a> Next Up In Miami Dolphins News Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 13 Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Thirteen | One star shines brightest Dolphins fans will be ‘homegating’ for the holidays Dolphins sign Eric Fisher, place Austin Jackson on injured reserve Dolphins at Bills flexed to Saturday night in Week 15 Dolphins open as early Sunday Night Football favorites in Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers Loading comments...
Loading comments...