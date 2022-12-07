Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mac Jones thinks Patriots offense is close to turning the corner - Pats Pulpit

New England has struggled on offense recently, but the team’s quarterback is optimistic.





Mike White to Start at Quarterback for New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills - Gang Green Nation

It comes as no surprise, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Mike White will start his third consecutive game at quarterback Week 14 when the Jets visit the Buffalo Bills.





AFC playoff picture: Buffalo Bills re-claim No. 1 seed with Chiefs, Dolphins losses - Buffalo Rumblings

Entering Week 14, the Bills now control their own destiny when it comes to home-field advantage in the playoffs

AFC NORTH:

Lamar Jackson suffered strained PCL, could miss 1-3 weeks, unlikely to play against Steelers - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore will need Tyler Huntley and company to keep them afloat until Jackson returns





AFC North Recap: A perfect week for the division sets up a huge Week 14 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The AFC North was a perfect 4-0 in Week 13, and there is a big division week coming up.





Bengals vs Chiefs: 5 things we learned from Cincinnati win over Kansas City - Cincy Jungle

An amazing team effort by Cincinnati.





Browns take care of hapless Texans 27-14: BROWNIES & FROWNIES - Dawgs By Nature

With Deshaun Watson finally under center, how would he do playing against his former club?

AFC SOUTH:

Conference Championships Scouting Roundup: Three Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On - Battle Red Blog

Which prospects should the Houston Texans keep an eye on after the Conference Championships Weekend of the college football season?





Why did Tennessee Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson? - Music City Miracles

This is certainly shocking!





Jaguars vs. Titans week 14 odds: Jacksonville underdogs to Tennessee - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars are back on the road as underdogs to the Tennessee Titans.





Keeping tabs on potential head-coaches for the Colts: Week 14 - Stampede Blue

Before, this used to be a space used to criticize the Colts’ head-coach best and worst coaching decisions in the game, but after a 54-19 thumping in hands of the Dallas Cowboys, and a three game...

AFC WEST:

Nathaniel Hackett: ‘We’ve got to do better at everything on offense’ - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos lost to the Baltimore Ravens and backup QB Tyler Huntley on Sunday, and there’s really not a lot to say





Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Odds: Bolts open as 2-point underdogs against Miami - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers will be fighting to stay afloat for a wild card against Miami in Week 14.





Raiders need to quickly need to move on to Week 14 against the Rams - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in a short week to start the NFL Week 14 schedule





Chiefs-Bengals: 5 things we learned in Week 13 - Arrowhead Pride

What lessons can be found in Kansas City’s third consecutive loss to Cincinnati?

NFC EAST:

Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Disappointing tie is tough to grade - Big Blue View

Let’s get to our traditional review





NFC playoff picture: Remaining strength of schedule for Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, Vikings - Bleeding Green Nation

The race for the top spot in the NFC comes down to the final five games.





Odell Beckham Jr. on potential signing with Cowboys: ‘It’s a good possibility’ - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are currently recruiting OBJ and he has stated it’s a good possibility he signs with the team.





Ron Rivera Presser: Carson Wentz will backup Taylor Heinicke when he’s activated from IR - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

NFC NORTH:

The Packers make it clear: They want Aaron Rodgers back in 2023 - Acme Packing Company

"Whatever comes with having great quarterbacks is worth it."





The Detroit Lions are proving this isn’t the same old rebuild - Pride Of Detroit

In fact, the Detroit Lions may not be rebuilding for long. They have nearly arrived.





10 Bears Takes: Justin Fields returns, second-half miscues, and much more - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears Heading into the bye week at (3-10) after another bad fourth quarter in Week 13. Their Week 14 bye will be welcomed, but things won’t get any easier over the final four games.





Vikings Giving A Few Snaps to Players that Could Have an Impact Down the Stretch - Daily Norseman

Wouldn’t be surprised to see them get more in the coming games either

NFC SOUTH:

Saints fall in close game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles

Key drops and a defensive pass interference cost the Saints





Falcons - Steelers recap: Wearing throwback duds to a throwback dud - The Falcoholic

Atlanta drops another winnable game and scores under 20 points for the fourth time in five weeks.





Carolina Panthers to start quarterback Sam Darnold versus the Seahawks - Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers are riding the hot hand at quarterback





Bucs summon late heroics against Saints, get big Monday night win. - Bucs Nation

Welcome to the stretch run ladies and gentlemen.

NFC WEST:

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk on Brock Purdy: He’s super confident and that confidence bleeds into us - Niners Nation

The 49ers players spoke highly about Purdy’s performance





Cardinals vs Patriots Week 14 odds: Arizona opens as underdogs to New England - Revenge of the Birds

Can Kliff Kingsbury outsmart Bill Belichick to get a Cardinals victory over the Patriots?





Rashaad Penny says he could return this season if the Seahawks get to the playoffs - Field Gulls

Penny hasn’t played since breaking his ankle against the New Orleans Saints.





Los Angeles Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers from Carolina Panthers - Turf Show Times

The former first overall pick is heading to L.A.