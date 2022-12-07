Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Mac Jones thinks Patriots offense is close to turning the corner - Pats Pulpit
New England has struggled on offense recently, but the team’s quarterback is optimistic.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Mike White to Start at Quarterback for New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills - Gang Green Nation
It comes as no surprise, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Mike White will start his third consecutive game at quarterback Week 14 when the Jets visit the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC playoff picture: Buffalo Bills re-claim No. 1 seed with Chiefs, Dolphins losses - Buffalo Rumblings
Entering Week 14, the Bills now control their own destiny when it comes to home-field advantage in the playoffs
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Lamar Jackson suffered strained PCL, could miss 1-3 weeks, unlikely to play against Steelers - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore will need Tyler Huntley and company to keep them afloat until Jackson returns
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
AFC North Recap: A perfect week for the division sets up a huge Week 14 - Behind the Steel Curtain
The AFC North was a perfect 4-0 in Week 13, and there is a big division week coming up.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals vs Chiefs: 5 things we learned from Cincinnati win over Kansas City - Cincy Jungle
An amazing team effort by Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns take care of hapless Texans 27-14: BROWNIES & FROWNIES - Dawgs By Nature
With Deshaun Watson finally under center, how would he do playing against his former club?
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Conference Championships Scouting Roundup: Three Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On - Battle Red Blog
Which prospects should the Houston Texans keep an eye on after the Conference Championships Weekend of the college football season?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Why did Tennessee Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson? - Music City Miracles
This is certainly shocking!
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars vs. Titans week 14 odds: Jacksonville underdogs to Tennessee - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars are back on the road as underdogs to the Tennessee Titans.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Keeping tabs on potential head-coaches for the Colts: Week 14 - Stampede Blue
Before, this used to be a space used to criticize the Colts’ head-coach best and worst coaching decisions in the game, but after a 54-19 thumping in hands of the Dallas Cowboys, and a three game...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Nathaniel Hackett: ‘We’ve got to do better at everything on offense’ - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos lost to the Baltimore Ravens and backup QB Tyler Huntley on Sunday, and there’s really not a lot to say
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Odds: Bolts open as 2-point underdogs against Miami - Bolts From The Blue
The Chargers will be fighting to stay afloat for a wild card against Miami in Week 14.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders need to quickly need to move on to Week 14 against the Rams - Silver And Black Pride
The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in a short week to start the NFL Week 14 schedule
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Bengals: 5 things we learned in Week 13 - Arrowhead Pride
What lessons can be found in Kansas City’s third consecutive loss to Cincinnati?
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Disappointing tie is tough to grade - Big Blue View
Let’s get to our traditional review
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFC playoff picture: Remaining strength of schedule for Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, Vikings - Bleeding Green Nation
The race for the top spot in the NFC comes down to the final five games.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Odell Beckham Jr. on potential signing with Cowboys: ‘It’s a good possibility’ - Blogging The Boys
The Dallas Cowboys are currently recruiting OBJ and he has stated it’s a good possibility he signs with the team.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Ron Rivera Presser: Carson Wentz will backup Taylor Heinicke when he’s activated from IR - Hogs Haven
Ron Rivera speaks to the media
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers make it clear: They want Aaron Rodgers back in 2023 - Acme Packing Company
"Whatever comes with having great quarterbacks is worth it."
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Lions are proving this isn’t the same old rebuild - Pride Of Detroit
In fact, the Detroit Lions may not be rebuilding for long. They have nearly arrived.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Bears Takes: Justin Fields returns, second-half miscues, and much more - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears Heading into the bye week at (3-10) after another bad fourth quarter in Week 13. Their Week 14 bye will be welcomed, but things won’t get any easier over the final four games.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Giving A Few Snaps to Players that Could Have an Impact Down the Stretch - Daily Norseman
Wouldn’t be surprised to see them get more in the coming games either
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints fall in close game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles
Key drops and a defensive pass interference cost the Saints
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons - Steelers recap: Wearing throwback duds to a throwback dud - The Falcoholic
Atlanta drops another winnable game and scores under 20 points for the fourth time in five weeks.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers to start quarterback Sam Darnold versus the Seahawks - Cat Scratch Reader
Panthers are riding the hot hand at quarterback
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs summon late heroics against Saints, get big Monday night win. - Bucs Nation
Welcome to the stretch run ladies and gentlemen.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk on Brock Purdy: He’s super confident and that confidence bleeds into us - Niners Nation
The 49ers players spoke highly about Purdy’s performance
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals vs Patriots Week 14 odds: Arizona opens as underdogs to New England - Revenge of the Birds
Can Kliff Kingsbury outsmart Bill Belichick to get a Cardinals victory over the Patriots?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Rashaad Penny says he could return this season if the Seahawks get to the playoffs - Field Gulls
Penny hasn’t played since breaking his ankle against the New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Los Angeles Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers from Carolina Panthers - Turf Show Times
The former first overall pick is heading to L.A.
