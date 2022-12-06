Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Thirteen | One star shines brightest

Not a lot went well for the Miami Dolphins against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, CA. However, there was one player who dominated the competition, even while his team fell around him.

Miami Dolphins Week Thirteen MVP - Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill wins my MVP — most valuable Phin — award for the third time this season!

Against the 49ers, Tyreek Hill snagged nine balls for 146 yards and a deep 45 yard touchdown reception. Whenever Miami needed a play to be made on offense, The Cheetah was there to save the day.

Unfortunately, the team came up short in their comeback bid, but we can’t let that stop us from giving Hill his flowers.

On the season, Hill has 96 receptions for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns.

He sits just ten yards off of the pace to surpass Calvin Johnson’s single season receiving yards record of 1,964. Hill is also just 10 yards behind Mark Clayton's Miami Dolphins single season receiving yards record and will almost certainly set a new mark this Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill