Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Thirteen | One star shines brightest

Not a lot went well for the Miami Dolphins against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, CA. However, there was one player who dominated the competition, even while his team fell around him.
Miami Dolphins Week Thirteen MVP - Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill wins my MVP — most valuable Phin — award for the third time this season!
Against the 49ers, Tyreek Hill snagged nine balls for 146 yards and a deep 45 yard touchdown reception. Whenever Miami needed a play to be made on offense, The Cheetah was there to save the day.
Unfortunately, the team came up short in their comeback bid, but we can’t let that stop us from giving Hill his flowers.
On the season, Hill has 96 receptions for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns.
He sits just ten yards off of the pace to surpass Calvin Johnson’s single season receiving yards record of 1,964. Hill is also just 10 yards behind Mark Clayton's Miami Dolphins single season receiving yards record and will almost certainly set a new mark this Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
MVP TRACKER
Week One - DB Kader Kohou
Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Three - S Jevon Holland
Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill
Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert
Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill
Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene
Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson
Week Eleven - BYE
Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips
Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill
Loading comments...