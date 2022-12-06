Dolphins fans will be ‘homegating’ for the holidays

The holidays are a busy time for all of us, so making it to Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25 when the Miami Dolphins host the Green Bay Packers may not be possible for a lot of Dolphins fans this year.

Well, have no fear, because ‘homegating’ is here to bring the game day experience to the comfort of your homes while surrounded by friends and family for the holiday season.

DECORATIONS

We all know that red and green are traditional holiday colors, but as Dolphins fans, that’s just not going to work for our ‘homegating’ experience this year. So, ditch the classic motif and spruce things up by busting out the aqua and orange tinsel to hang around the house for your friends and family to admire.

Plenty of folks will be putting up their regular green trees this season, but that’s not for me! Instead, I have an all white tree adorned with frosty white, sharp aqua and bold orange ornaments so that I can make sure to show my Dolphins support when all of my visitors stop by for the holidays.

If you’re feeling really festive, grab yourself a Dolphins-themed Santa hat from your favorite retailer. Heck, grab a few while you’re at it. Who knows, maybe you’ll even score yourself some cookies for your efforts! Speaking of cookies, we’re going to need some food to make this ‘homegating’ experience really special!

FOOD

Sweets, sweets, sweets! That’s the name of the game for my guests and me during this ‘homegating’ experience. I’m talking pies, cupcakes, candies... maybe even some peanut brittle. Don’t forget the holiday cookies!

What kind of cookie is your favorite? Do you go for the classic chocolate chip? Are you a sugar cookie fan? Does a snicker-doodle or peanut butter cookie strike your fancy?

Either way, make sure you go with some aqua and orange sprinkles so that all of your guests know that you’re rooting for the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25!

Once you’ve got your sweets planned out, make sure you provide everyone with a main course as well. Sure, you could go with a traditional holiday meal like ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner rolls and the like, but this is a football game after all!

Instead, provide some classic tailgating-type foods for your ‘homegating’ guests. I’m talking chicken wings, burgers, brats, and hot dogs. Finger foods are always the move when you’ve got a bunch of guests at your home.

So we’ve got our decorations and our food planned out, but what’s a party without something to drink?

DRINK

Our ‘homegating’ plans are almost complete. Now, we just need to figure out what everyone is going to be drinking on Dec. 25 for the big Packers versus Dolphins matchup.

Juices and sodas for the kids make a ton of sense, however, not every guest will be ordering from the children’s menu — if you catch my drift.

What’s a party without a little bit of alcohol? My drink of choice this holiday season is going to be a chocolate peppermint martini using my new favorite vodka, Smirnoff Peppermint Twist vodka!

Using this recipe I found from Chilled Magazine, I know I’ll be wowing my guests all game long during my ‘homegating’ experience.

Ingredients:

4 oz. Smirnoff Peppermint Twist Vodka

2 oz. Crème de Cacao

1 oz. Chocolate Liquor

2 oz. Cream Chocolate Sauce & Crushed Peppermint for Garnish

Preparation: In a cocktail shaker, add ice, cream, and liquors. Shake, shake, shake. Strain into a martini glass rimmed with chocolate and crushed peppermints.

___

The holidays are best spent with friends and family by your side, so make sure you’re celebrating the right way on Dec. 25 when the Packers face off against the Miami Dolphins! ‘Homegating’ is the way to go this season!