Saints vs Buccaneers winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 13

The conclusion to Week 13 of the NFL season features an NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The division is the only one in the league without a team over .500, with the Buccaneers leading the way at 5-6 this season. The Saints are in the basement of the division, but they are there with a 4-8 record and could move to second place with a win tonight.

The Buccaneers leading the NFC South but still sitting below .500 could make the NFC playoff picture awkward. The winner of the division hosts a wild card game, meaning the Buccaneers (or whoever wins the NFC South) could be below .500 but hosting the Dallas Cowboys, who are currently six games over .500.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. The Manning-cast returns this week on ESPN2.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight’s game. We primarily focus on the straight-up/moneyline winner for our pool, though you can check out any picks made against the spread or for the over/under point total as well. Everything is in the widget below.

Through yesterday’s games, Marek Brave, James McKinney, and CT Smith are all tied for the lead at 11-2-1, with Jake Mendel just behind them at 10-3-1. Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle are sitting at 9-4-1 for the week.

On to tonight’s picks. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 13 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 13, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: