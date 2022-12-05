Dolphins at Bills flexed to Saturday night in Week 15

For the second straight week, the Miami Dolphins will play in primetime as the NFL announced their Week 15 schedule on Monday. The Dolphins, who were flexed into the Week 14 Sunday Night Football slot this upcoming weekend when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers, will now also play in primetime in Week 15 as the league flexes their game against the Buffalo Bills into the Saturday night slot on December 17.

The league moved the Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings game into the 1 p.m. ET slot on the Saturday, with the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns kicking off at 4:30 p.m. The Dolphins and Bills will round out the day with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. All three games will air on NFL Network.

In the scheduling changes for Week 15, the league also moved the New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders game out of the Sunday Night Football slot, positioning it into a Sunday afternoon spot. In that place, the league has moved the New York Giants at Washington Commanders game; the Commanders and Giants tied on Sunday as part of the Week 13 schedule. Washington has their bye week this week, leading to back-to-back games against the Giants for them.