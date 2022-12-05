Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Thread & Game Information

Week thirteen’s Sunday Night Football winds down the week with an NFC South showdown. The New Orleans Saints will travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this evening. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. The Saints lost to the San Francisco 49ers in a shutout 0 to 13. The Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns 17 to 23.

New Orleans Saints (4-8) 4th NFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) 1st NFC South