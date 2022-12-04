NFL playoff picture 2022: Week 13 live updates for AFC and NFC

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season is winding down, bringing with it a shakeup in the AFC and NFL playoff pictures. We have reached the point in the year when scenarios that could see a team clinch a spot in the postseason and scenarios where teams are eliminated from playoff contention are both starting to come into play.

The Minnesota Vikings entered the week able to claim the NFC North division title with a win and a Detroit Lions loss or a tie and a Detroit loss. The Vikings did their side of the requirement, but the Lions were able to win, preventing the Vikings from claiming the first spot in the postseason this year.

The Philadelphia Eagles also entered the week with a chance to claim a playoff berth. They needed a win and either a Washington Commanders loss and either a loss or tie from both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks (though they could not both tie), or a Philadephia win, a Washington tie, and a loss from both San Francisco and Seattle. The Eagles won on Sunday, but the Commanders tied and both the 49ers and Seahawks won.

On the other end of the spectrum, both the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. Both teams lost their respective games on the day, knocking them out of any postseason run.

In the AFC, a new team is on top of the standings. The Kansas City Chiefs started the week in the one-seed position, but a loss from them, paired with a Buffalo Bills win and a Miami Dolphins loss pushes the Bills into the number one spot. The Dolphins started Week 13 as the second seed and the AFC East leader, but they fell to the sixth seed after their loss, handing the AFC East lead to the Bills. The Bengals moved from the sixth seed up to the fifth position.

The only change thus far on the NFC side of the bracket has the Seattle Seahawks moving into the seventh spot, while the Commanders dropped to the first position outside the playoffs with their tie.

We will update these standings following the completion of the Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football and the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night Football games.

AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 13 Sunday afternoon)

1 - Buffalo Bills (9-3, AFC East leader)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-3, AFC West leader)

3 - Baltimore Ravens (8-4, AFC North leader)

4 - Tennessee Titans (7-5, AFC South leader)

5 - Cincinnati Bengals (8-4, Wild Card 1)

6 - Miami Dolphins (8-4, Wild Card 2)

7 - New York Jets (7-5, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

New England Patriots (6-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

Cleveland Browns (5-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)*

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

Denver Broncos (3-9)

Eliminated

Houston Texans (1-10-1)

*Still to play in Week 13

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 13 Sunday afternoon)

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-1, NFC East leader)

2 - Minnesota Vikings (10-2, NFC North leader)

3 - San Francisco 49ers (8-4, NFC West leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6, NFC South leader)*

5 - Dallas Cowboys (8-3, Wild Card 1)*

6 - New York Giants (7-4-1, Wild Card 2)

7 - Seattle Seahawks (7-5, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Detroit Lions (5-7)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

Carolina Panthers (4-8)

New Orleans Saints (4-8)*

Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

Eliminated

Chicago Bears (3-10)

*Still to play in Week 13