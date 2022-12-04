Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: 49ers quarterback sustains broken foot

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday behind a strong performance from backup quarterback Brock Purdy. The move to insert Purdy happened as the 49ers started their second possession of the game and after starter Jimmy Garoppolo sustained an injury. Initially described as an ankle injury, the 49ers updated the injury report during the game that it was a foot issue for Garoppolo and that he would not return for the game.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Garoppolo, describing it as a broken foot. The injury will cost Garoppolo the remainder of the season.

Garoppolo had thrown for 2,381 yards on a 67.4 percent completion rate coming into Sunday’s game, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was 2-for-4 for 56 yards on Sunday before the injury. Garoppolo, who started 15 games for the 49ers last year, initially started the season as the backup behind Trey Lance but was injured in Week 2 with a season-ending ankle issue. Now Garoppolo will join Lance on the injured reserve list.

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was 25-for-37 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday. He is expected to start for the 49ers next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Third-year quarterback Jacob Eason, currently on San Francisco’s practice squad, will likely serve as the backup, though the 49ers could look to add free agent veteran quarterback as well.

