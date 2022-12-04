Dolphins vs. 49ers inactive players list: Terron Armstead, Teddy Bridgewater out for Miami

As expected for the Miami Dolphins, the team will be facing the San Francisco 49ers without both of their starting offensive tackles, with left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson both landing on the inactive players list on Sunday. Miami will also not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater available for the game, turning for the third-straight game to rookie Skylar Thompson to serve as the emergency option behind starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Along with Armstead, Bridgewater, and Jackson on the Dolphins’ side of the inactive players list, Miami listed running back Myles Gaskin, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, and tight end Hunter Long.

The 49ers’ inactive player list includes linebacker Curtis Robinson, tight end Ross Dwelley, offensive lineman Spencer Burford, and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill. The 49ers had originally ruled running back Elijah Mitchell as out for the game with a knee injury, a move that typically lands the player on the inactive list. San Francisco moved Mitchell to the injured reserve lists on Saturday, however, removing him from the active roster for at least four weeks.

The Dolphins and 49ers kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX.