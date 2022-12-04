Sunday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

Week thirteen’s Sunday Night Football game features a showdown between two divisional 2nd place teams, one from each conference. The AFC South’s Indianapolis Colts will travel to Arlington Texas this week to take on the NFC East’s Dallas Cowboys. The Colts enter the week coming off a stretch that saw them lose five out of their last six games including a loss last week to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17 to 24. Dallas is the flipside of Indy, entering the week coming off their fourth win in five games. In their last game, in their traditional Thanksgiving day game, the Cowboys defeated their divisional foes, the New York Giants 28 to 20.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s game, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) 2nd AFC South @ Dallas Cowboys (8-3) 2nd NFC East