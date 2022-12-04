Terron Armstead out vs. 49ers with pectoral injury

The Miami Dolphins will be without both starting offensive tackles as they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, according to a report. The Dolphins ruled right tackle Austin Jackson out of the game in their final Week 13 injury report on Friday as he deals with an ankle injury, but left tackle Terron Armstead was listed as doubtful. The three-time Pro Bowl selection strained his pectoral muscle against the Houston Texans last week and, while it was not likely, there was at least some level of hope that he would be able to play through the injury; Armstead also has a toe injury that has limited him this year but he has been able to play through it for the most part.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Armstead has been ruled out of Sunday’s game for the Dolphins. Earlier on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had indicated Greg Little was preparing to start in place of Jackson at right tackle and Brandon Shell would likely start for Armstead at left tackle. Schefter has since removed that tweet.

Miami elevated offensive lineman James Empey and tackle Kendall Lamm from the practice squad for this weekend’s game. The move gives them much-needed depth for the line with both Jackson and Armstead out. Empey is a rookie, originally signing with the Dallas Cowboys this year as an undrafted free agent before signing with the Dolphins practice squad at the start of the season. Lamm, in his eighth season, signed with the Dolphins on Monday; he has previously played for the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins and 49ers kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.