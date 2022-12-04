Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins enter week thirteen on a five-game win streak. Their win streak will be tested today against the most talented team they have faced since their streak began in the San Francisco 49ers. Every team that Miami has defeated during their current streak has four wins or less giving all five teams a losing record up to this point in the season. Today's game pits us against a team that not only has a winning record and holds first place in their division but will also be playing at home. San Francisco, at least record-wise, is a game worse than the Dolphins at 7 and 4.

As far as the statistical breakdown between the two squads the Dolphins, unsurprisingly, lead the 49ers in overall offensive output. Miami is averaging 400.6 yards a game on offense, ranking them 3rd overall in the NFL versus the 49ers who are averaging 367.5 yards of offense, ranking them 11th overall in the NFL. The Dolphins are ranked 6th in the NFL in points scored per game with a 25.6-point average while the 49ers are averaging 22.6 points per game, ranking them 15th in the league.

While the Dolphins are clearly better offensively the Niners hold the advantage in overall defense surrending only 281.73 yards per game, good enough for first place in the NFL while the Dolphins are giving up 343.36 yards a game ranking them in the bottom half of the NFL at 17th. The Niners also lead the NFL in points surrendered giving up an average of only 15.7 points per game while the Dolphins are surrendering an average of 23.3 points per game also ranking them in the bottom half of the NFL at 19th overall.

While the difference between the offensive output versus what each team surrenders on defense clearly favors San Francisco the one offense that the 49ers have played that is seemingly at the same level as what the Dolphins can do when Tua Tagovailoa is in the lineup is the Kansas City Chiefs. In the week seven matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs, Kansas City soundly defeated the 49ers 44 to 23. But of course, in the NFL, everything is about what have you done lately meaning the 49ers' top defense will be a great test for this Dolphins squad and a good barometer for how far this team has come on offense with the team still needing the defense to step up as they have in the last two games.

Miami Dolphins (8-3) 2nd AFC East @ San Francisco 49ers (7-4) 1st NFC West