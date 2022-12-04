Week 13 Early Games Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will play in the late afternoon slot this week due to them playing a west coast team in the San Francisco 49ers. Please join us in our live thread for the Dolphins game that will post one hour before kickoff.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 13 Late Afternoon Games
Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) 4th AFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (5-7) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Even
- Over/Under: 42.5
Green Bay Packers (4-8) 3rd NFC North @ Chicago Bears (3-9) 4th NFC North
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Green Bay Packers -3.5
- Over/Under: 45
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) 3rd AFC South @ Detroit Lions (4-7) 2nd NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Even
- Over/Under: 51
New York Jets (7-4) 3rd AFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (9-2) 1st NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Minnesota Vkings -3
- Over/Under: 44.5
Washington Commanders (7-5) 4th NFC East @ New York Giants (7-4) 3rd NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Washington Commanders -2
- Over/Under: 40.5
Tennessee Titans (7-4) 1st AFC South @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) 1st NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennslvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -3.5Philadelphia Eagles -4.5
- Over/Under: 44
Denver Broncos (3-8) 4th AFC West @ Baltimore Ravens (7-4) 1st AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -9.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
Cleveland Browns (4-7) 3rd AFC North @ Houston Texans (1-9-1) 4th AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Cleveland Browns -8
- Over/Under: 46.5
