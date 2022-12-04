Week 13 Early Games Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will play in the late afternoon slot this week due to them playing a west coast team in the San Francisco 49ers. Please join us in our live thread for the Dolphins game that will post one hour before kickoff.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 13 Late Afternoon Games

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) 4th AFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (5-7) 2nd NFC South

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Even

Even Over/Under: 42.5

Green Bay Packers (4-8) 3rd NFC North @ Chicago Bears (3-9) 4th NFC North

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Green Bay Packers -3.5

Green Bay Packers -3.5 Over/Under: 45

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) 3rd AFC South @ Detroit Lions (4-7) 2nd NFC North

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Even

Even Over/Under: 51

New York Jets (7-4) 3rd AFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (9-2) 1st NFC North

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Minnesota Vkings -3

Minnesota Vkings -3 Over/Under: 44.5

Washington Commanders (7-5) 4th NFC East @ New York Giants (7-4) 3rd NFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Washington Commanders -2

Washington Commanders -2 Over/Under: 40.5

Tennessee Titans (7-4) 1st AFC South @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) 1st NFC East

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennslvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennslvania When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Seattle Seahawks -3.5Philadelphia Eagles -4.5

Seattle Seahawks -3.5Philadelphia Eagles -4.5 Over/Under: 44

Denver Broncos (3-8) 4th AFC West @ Baltimore Ravens (7-4) 1st AFC North

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Baltimore Ravens -9.5

Baltimore Ravens -9.5 Over/Under: 39.5

Cleveland Browns (4-7) 3rd AFC North @ Houston Texans (1-9-1) 4th AFC South